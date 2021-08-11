BUSTED: Delta’s Ex-Attorney General Pictured With Wife In December 2020 After Claiming Marriage Broke Down In July

Investigation showed that the ex-Attorney General on December, 14, 2020, went with his wife, Joan, and were pictured rejoicing together, during his conferment with the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in Abuja, the nation's capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Claims by the immediate past Delta State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, that he divorced his estranged wife, Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor in July 2020 due to what he described as "Irreconcilable behavioural patterns" are not true, according to findings by SaharaReporters.

Investigation showed that the ex-Attorney General on December, 14, 2020, went with his wife, Joan, and were pictured rejoicing together, during his conferment with the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), in Abuja, the nation's capital.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Mrakpor, confirming the divorce in statement signed by Akpovoke Otiti, his Media Assistant, had stated that his marriage with his estranged wife, Joan broke down in July 2020.

See Also Politics 2023 Governorship Ambition Forces Delta’s Ex-Attorney-General, Wife To Divorce 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Sources had revealed that the couple's breakup was connected to the 2023 governorship election where the past Attorney-General who hails from Delta Central senatorial district of the state was said to be eyeing the governor's seat while his estranged wife who hails from Delta North senatorial district was interested in becoming the deputy governor.

Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor, a former Delta State house of Assembly and former House of Representatives member and the ex-Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor, had legalised their marriage in 2010.

Also, several group photographs of the investiture of Mrakpor as SAN in December, 14, 2020 in Abuja, obtained by SaharaReporters showed that Mrakpor adorned in his SAN dress after his investiture event and was flanked by his estranged wife who he claimed to have divorced since July 2020.

It was also revealed that, the estranged wife, who is the current Director General, (DG), Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, accompanied the ex-Attorney General to his SAN investiture in December 2020 in Abuja and also featured prominently at Mrakpor's reception shortly after his SAN conferment ceremony.

