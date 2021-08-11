DSS Grills Ex-Adamawa Governor Bindow, Others Over "Death Wishes Against Buhari" In Leaked Audio

The Department of State Services, on Wednesday, interviewed Jibrilla Bindow, a former governor of Adamawa state over some comments made at a meeting he attended.

Sadiq Abdullateef, a media aide of the former governor, informed TheCable that Bindow honored an invitation by the DSS but has since been released.

Bindow was reportedly in attendance at a party meeting in Adamawa where some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly wished the deadly coronavirus had killed President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the leaked audio clip, the APC chieftains were heard making denigrating remarks against Buhari.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that high-profile party members at the meeting included Bindow, and the immediate past Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, who is the incumbent member representing Yola South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

Other five persons were also invited by the secret police for questioning.

The caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Yola South local government area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu, who made death wishes against Buhari, said if he was asked to choose between Buhari and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, he would rather go for the latter.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Abdullateef said the former governor condemned those making incendiary comments against the president at the meeting.

"Former Adamawa State Governor, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla Bindow was invited to a party meeting because some members of the party were aggrieved about the just concluded primaries, which he attended as an elder of the party,” the statement said.

"It’s worthy of note that there was no program in the said meeting. He went there and sat and listened to the aggrieved members’ complaints, and there was an unwarranted outburst from some members which he cautioned. It’s sad that some people are using that outburst with a recording to malign the former governor.

"The said recording was doctored and if you listened to it very well, there were some conversations that were skipped. Senator Bindow cautioned the members making those unwarranted utterances thrice in the meeting and even threatened to walk out.

"His words were, ‘please this is not right, you don’t wish anybody death because of political reasons, talk less of our leader and father, the president. Let’s make progress please, or I am leaving’.

"But because it’s a planned recording to malign and create problems where there is none, his utterances condemning what has been said wasn’t even in the circulated recording.

"As far as we are concerned, we were invited to a meeting and things were said in public and Senator Bindow cautioned the people making those utterances and that was all.

"President Muhammadu Buhari is like a father to Bindow and he will never entertain anything is such on the president.”