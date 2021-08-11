FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020

The Nigerian Army has released 102 out of 112 residents of the Obigbo area in Rivers State who were taken away during a raid by the Nigerian Army and detained at its Commando Base in Suleja, Niger State.

SaharaReporters learnt that while 102 of them were still alive, four of them were dead, while six others were still unaccounted for.

Some of the released Obigbo residents

SaharaReporters gathered that they were arrested by the Nigerian Army since November and December 2020, and later found to be in a base in Niger State.

According to a civil group, International Society for Civil Liberties and the Rule of Law, the families and lawyers of most of the victims had “not been allowed to see them till date, and neither have they been charged to court nor given a fair trial and fair hearing.”

“The 112 mostly Igbo civilian residents of Obigbo residency have for almost nine months remained in the Nigerian Army’s Alpha Military Commando Base located along Bida-Suleja Road, Bida in Niger State. They have also been held secretly without administrative or court bail.

“Following the discovery of some secret locations where the abductees were taken to and held, in addition to public and media outcries and efforts of Barrister Richard Okoroafor, Intersociety and leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, 283 were judicially rescued and over 270 have remained in secret custody of the Nigerian Army.

The names of the 102 abducted Obigbo residents released recently are: 1.Benjamin Eze; 2.Paul Uwazieike; 3.Humphrey Vickie; 4.Peter Umeze; 5.Odemgbo Isreal; 6.Prince Achi; 7.Wie Gift; 8.Kamso Ignatus; 9.Chibuike Ochi; 10.Bobo Ochi; 11.Mensah Boniface; 12.Elechi Sylvester; 13.Amadi Chinasa; 14.Okeke Zachariah; 15.Mebechi Justice; 16.Anwuluka Dieide; 17.Alphonsus white; 18.Saturday Amonwa; 19.Daniel Onwubiko; 20.Supuru Onochie; 21.Clifford Francis; 22.Emeka Ugbochi; 23.Echefuna Uchenna; 24.Anthony Okpara; 25.Godswill Ike; 26.Ikenna Abuoma; 27.Paul Nwille; 28.Okochi Emmanuel; 29.Richard Okoli; 30.Imma Sunny; 31.Johnson Akabuku; 32.Micheal Azubuike; 33.Oku Confidence; 34.Mark Uche; 35.Mr Dominic Asiema; 36.Freedom Acalpu; 37.Nsikak Friday; 38.Chinonso Amaechi; 39.Bright Sunday; 40.Okpara Dinma; 41.John Igweba; 42.Humphery Chukwunonoso; 43.Boniface Uwuoma; 44.Osaretin Chinda; 45.Ekene Denison; 46.Emma Maduabuchi; 47.Chiedu Kelvin; 48.Osita Austin;49.Legit Kerere; 50.Eric Alphonsus; 51.Iyke; 52.Godwin Ume; 53.Chineyeze Ekpere; 54.Innocent Odum; 55.Pastor Uchenna; 56.Boniface Ume; 57.Gilbert; 58.Okafor Kingsley; 59.Chieyuran Ibe; 60.Emeka David; 61.Sodienye Moses; 62.Onyinye wokeke; 63.Monday Ogah; 64.Ifeoma Igwe; 65.Chike Jideofor; 66.Chukwudi Anyazue; 67.Chimezie; 68.Ayigbo; 69.Chijioke; 70.Ekene; 71.Nwude; 72.Vincent; 73.Ugochukusu; 74.Andrew Iheme; 75.Thomas Ibekwe; 76.Precious Anozie; 77.Cletus Justice; 78.Augustine; 79.Osita Chikwado; 80.Adam Kennedy; 81.Egesi Goffrey; 82.Chidi Okeke; 83.Egbo Godwin; 84.Tobechukwu Udoka; 85.Chineyenze Bishop; 86.Akaudo Obinna; 87.Kanyinene Uche; 88.Azubuike Calistus; 89.Victor Ugoechi; 90.Okwu Nonyerem; 91.Kamso Anayo; 92.Sopuru Dikachi; 93.Chibuike Uzo; 94.Osuagwu Emmanuel; 95.Ojiako Bright; 96.Harrison Jude; 97.Winner Onukube; 98.Chika Dede; 99.Papa Emma; 100.Success Mba; 101.Clifford Obunneme; 102.Chieunra Chukwuma.

The deceased persons are: Ekweme Thomas, Pius Onochie, Obinna Akapuru and Monday Ifeanyi

The remaining persons unaccounted for are: Iwuoma Bright, Ochi Jacob, Nwakaego Ibe, Ebube Kelvin and Elvis Chigbu