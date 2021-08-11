How Nigerian Army Unlawfully Arrested, Detained Over 3,000 South-East Residents Since January – Report

A report by human rights’ group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, stated this, adding that out of the over 300, the whereabouts of about 820 persons could not be ascertained, while more than 580 others were feared killed in detention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

No fewer than 3,250 persons in the South-East region were unlawfully arrested and detained by the joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the police since January 2021.

A report by human rights’ group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, stated this, adding that out of the over 300, the whereabouts of about 820 persons could not be ascertained, while more than 580 others were feared killed in detention.

File Photo

The report, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, was signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chinwe Umeche, Obianuju Igboeli, and Chidimma Udegbunam.

“No fewer than 3,250 mostly Igbo citizens have been unlawfully arrested or abducted by Nigerian security forces since January 2021.

“And if counted from October and November 2020 with the addition of 550 abducted victims of the Obigbo, Rivers State’s massacre, then it will be correct to say that a total of 3,800 Igbo citizens were unlawfully arrested or abducted without trial and investigation between October 21 and August 10, 2021, a period of nine months and twenty days,” the report reads.

In the report, Imo and Rivers states got the highest numbers of arrests with over 900 people each. Abia State came next with 470 victims and Ebonyi had 400 persons detained by the Nigerian security operatives.

“The not less than 3,800 unlawfully arrested persons included many of the 580 killed and all the 820 disappeared citizens; out of which 2,400 were taken into custody alive and released or still detained alive. Also out of the 1,400 others, the whereabouts of 820 is unknown or presumed dead in custody while 580 others are traceably found to have to been killed.

“The breakdown of the 3,250-3800 abductees further showed that Imo and Rivers states recorded the highest number with 900 arrests each, followed by Abia State, 470, Ebonyi State, 400, Anambra, 300; Delta, Enugu and Cross River; 150 each and Akwa Ibom; 100.” 

According to the group, the soldiers and sister security agencies deployed to the region also aided and abetted the killer herdsmen in killing and plundering the communities.

The group claimed that the security personnel restricted volunteers, mostly youths who engaged in defending and securing their territorial boundaries against the assailants for the safety of their lives and properties.

It added that the same calamity had befallen the Christians in Plateau State and the Southern part of Kaduna State, who had become the victims of the marauding Fulani and the nation's security forces.

“And in the past 23 days or between 19th July and 10th August 2021, 50 persons have been killed. Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have openly been accused of aiding anti-Christian butcheries by herdsmen in places such as Miango (Irigwe) and Kauru/Zango-Kataf areas of Plateau and the Southern Kaduna region.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Women In Plateau As Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Suspects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Seeking Media Attention, Says Borno Governor
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections Army To Deploy Military Jet For Surveillance In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram Residents Flee As Insurgents Attack Adamawa Community
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Nigerian Army, Police Plan Special Joint Squad To Address Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria's Self-Determination Groups To Storm UN General Assembly In New York
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Women In Plateau As Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Suspects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Kogi Polytechnic Asks Over 200 Students To Leave Over ‘Poor Performance’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Judge’s Absence Stalls Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Officer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity National Youth Service Cancels Posting To 11 Niger Local Governments Over Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: Delta’s Ex-Attorney General Pictured With Wife In December 2020 After Claiming Marriage Broke Down In July
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Governor Abiodun’s Aide, Abidemi Rufai, Changed Name To ‘Sandy Tang’ In Alleged $350,000 US Employment Scam
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News Why I Left My Husband Of 11 Years, Married Pastor Adeeyo – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Corruption REVEALED: UK Properties, Corruption Allegations That Landed Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson In Trouble With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: What IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In DSS Custody—#Dunamis5 Activist Opens Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad