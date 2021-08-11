How Nigerian Army Unlawfully Arrested, Detained Over 3,000 South-East Residents Since January – Report

No fewer than 3,250 persons in the South-East region were unlawfully arrested and detained by the joint forces of the Nigerian Army and the police since January 2021.

A report by human rights’ group, International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, stated this, adding that out of the over 300, the whereabouts of about 820 persons could not be ascertained, while more than 580 others were feared killed in detention.

The report, which was made available to SaharaReporters on Wednesday, was signed by Emeka Umeagbalasi, Chinwe Umeche, Obianuju Igboeli, and Chidimma Udegbunam.

“No fewer than 3,250 mostly Igbo citizens have been unlawfully arrested or abducted by Nigerian security forces since January 2021.

“And if counted from October and November 2020 with the addition of 550 abducted victims of the Obigbo, Rivers State’s massacre, then it will be correct to say that a total of 3,800 Igbo citizens were unlawfully arrested or abducted without trial and investigation between October 21 and August 10, 2021, a period of nine months and twenty days,” the report reads.

In the report, Imo and Rivers states got the highest numbers of arrests with over 900 people each. Abia State came next with 470 victims and Ebonyi had 400 persons detained by the Nigerian security operatives.

“The not less than 3,800 unlawfully arrested persons included many of the 580 killed and all the 820 disappeared citizens; out of which 2,400 were taken into custody alive and released or still detained alive. Also out of the 1,400 others, the whereabouts of 820 is unknown or presumed dead in custody while 580 others are traceably found to have to been killed.

“The breakdown of the 3,250-3800 abductees further showed that Imo and Rivers states recorded the highest number with 900 arrests each, followed by Abia State, 470, Ebonyi State, 400, Anambra, 300; Delta, Enugu and Cross River; 150 each and Akwa Ibom; 100.”

According to the group, the soldiers and sister security agencies deployed to the region also aided and abetted the killer herdsmen in killing and plundering the communities.

The group claimed that the security personnel restricted volunteers, mostly youths who engaged in defending and securing their territorial boundaries against the assailants for the safety of their lives and properties.

It added that the same calamity had befallen the Christians in Plateau State and the Southern part of Kaduna State, who had become the victims of the marauding Fulani and the nation's security forces.

“And in the past 23 days or between 19th July and 10th August 2021, 50 persons have been killed. Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have openly been accused of aiding anti-Christian butcheries by herdsmen in places such as Miango (Irigwe) and Kauru/Zango-Kataf areas of Plateau and the Southern Kaduna region.