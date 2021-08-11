IPOB Knocks Traditional Rulers Who Aided Arrest Of Anambra Youths Because They Rejected Bid To Sell Land To Herders

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has criticized the traditional rulers in the South-East region who reported the youths to the Nigerian Navy for their refusal to sell land to the Fulani herders.

According to the group, some monarchs and President-Generals of associations aided the arrest of youths who kicked against the sale of their lands to Fulani herdsmen in the region.

File photo used to illustrate story.

It specifically demanded the release of the youths arrested and detained in Atani and other villages in Ogbaru in Anambra State.

IPOB gave a seven-day ultimatum to the community and group leaders to facilitate the release of the youths.

These were contained in a statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “The attention of the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the treacherous and abominable activities of some evil traditional rulers and President Generals in Biafra land who report their youths to the Fulani-controlled Nigerian soldiers to kill them.

“We got reports of traditional rulers and President Generals and youths leaders who terrorize youths in their community by tagging them IPOB members and ESN operatives. The only crime of the youths is standing up for their rights and resisting the sale of community land to Fulani herdsmen.

“It's an abomination for a traditional ruler and President General in Biafra land to report youths in his community to terror-friendly Nigeria Army just because he feels the youths are standing in his way to sell the community land to the Fulani herders. We, therefore, warn all such treacherous monarchs to retrace their steps or brace for the consequences of their evil actions.

“We want to sound it clear that henceforth, any traditional ruler that reports his subjects to the Nigeria Army or Navy to torture them for opposing their plans to sell community land to Fulani herdsmen should get ready to answer to our ancestors. Such evil traitors are not worthy to live, how much more occupy the ezeship stool in Biafraland.

“On this note, we demand the unconditional release of all the youths arrested by the Navy at Atani and other communities in Ogbaru, Anambra State.

“If after seven days the arrested youths are not released, the treacherous traditional rulers who masterminded their ordeal should prepare to reap the fruit of their treachery.”