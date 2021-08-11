Kogi Polytechnic Asks Over 200 Students To Leave Over ‘Poor Performance’

This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s management in a statement signed by the institution’s spokeswoman Uredo Omale in Lokoja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

The Academic Board of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of the provisional admission of 217 students over poor academic performance.

This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s management in a statement signed by the institution’s spokeswoman Uredo Omale in Lokoja.

It was also revealed that a Higher National Diploma II student, Tope Atolagbe (of the Department of Library Science with matriculation number 2017/HND/LIS/134), was expelled for allegedly tendering forged documents.

The statement also said the approval was part of the decisions reached at a management meeting held on Monday, August 9.

The meeting, chaired by the rector, Salisu Usman, also considered and approved students’ examination results for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Those withdrawn on the grounds of poor academic performance included HND I, Public Administration, (13); ND I Public Administration, (157); ND I Accountancy, (31); HND I Accountancy, (9); HND II Business Administration (4); HND I, Library and Information Science, (1); ND I Computer Engineering, (1); and ND I Urban and Regional Planning, (1).

According to the statement, the board, after due consideration of the recommendations of the Student Disciplinary Committee, found Atolagbe guilty of conniving with another student Gbenga Ayeni Michael (2017/ND/BUS/1032), to forge documents.

They were said to have illegally tendered the forged documents to obtain statements of result and used the same to dupe other unsuspecting students.

Consequently, the board approved that the result of Michael (still at large) be withheld until he appeared before the disciplinary committee for interrogation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education FG Planning To Introduce N350,000 Tuition In Varsities –ASUU
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education The Riverwood Switch, NGO Where Students Pool Their Feeding Allowances To Enrol Indigent Children In School
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education 28 Bayelsa Graduates Beg Dickson For N295,000 Each To Enrol In Law School
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education ASUU Wants Govt Funding But Doesn't Want To Be Accountable, Says Babalakin
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Teens From Correctional Homes Shine At Writing And Oratory Contest
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education JUST IN: Federal University Otuoke Demotes Seven Professors To Lecturer Grade
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigeria's Self-Determination Groups To Storm UN General Assembly In New York
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill Three Women In Plateau As Nigerian Army Nabs Eight Suspects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military How Nigerian Army Unlawfully Arrested, Detained Over 3,000 South-East Residents Since January – Report
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Judge’s Absence Stalls Nollywood Actor, Baba Ijesha’s Sexual Assault Trial
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Nigerian Policemen In Zamfara, Kill Officer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity National Youth Service Cancels Posting To 11 Niger Local Governments Over Banditry, Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: Delta’s Ex-Attorney General Pictured With Wife In December 2020 After Claiming Marriage Broke Down In July
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military FULL LIST: Nigerian Army Releases 102 Obigbo Residents Illegally Detained Since November 2020
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Governor Abiodun’s Aide, Abidemi Rufai, Changed Name To ‘Sandy Tang’ In Alleged $350,000 US Employment Scam
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
News Why I Left My Husband Of 11 Years, Married Pastor Adeeyo – Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Corruption REVEALED: UK Properties, Corruption Allegations That Landed Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson In Trouble With Anti-graft Agency, EFCC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: What IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In DSS Custody—#Dunamis5 Activist Opens Up
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad