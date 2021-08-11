Kogi Polytechnic Asks Over 200 Students To Leave Over ‘Poor Performance’

The Academic Board of the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, has approved the withdrawal of the provisional admission of 217 students over poor academic performance.

This was disclosed by the polytechnic’s management in a statement signed by the institution’s spokeswoman Uredo Omale in Lokoja.

It was also revealed that a Higher National Diploma II student, Tope Atolagbe (of the Department of Library Science with matriculation number 2017/HND/LIS/134), was expelled for allegedly tendering forged documents.

The statement also said the approval was part of the decisions reached at a management meeting held on Monday, August 9.

The meeting, chaired by the rector, Salisu Usman, also considered and approved students’ examination results for the second semester of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Those withdrawn on the grounds of poor academic performance included HND I, Public Administration, (13); ND I Public Administration, (157); ND I Accountancy, (31); HND I Accountancy, (9); HND II Business Administration (4); HND I, Library and Information Science, (1); ND I Computer Engineering, (1); and ND I Urban and Regional Planning, (1).

According to the statement, the board, after due consideration of the recommendations of the Student Disciplinary Committee, found Atolagbe guilty of conniving with another student Gbenga Ayeni Michael (2017/ND/BUS/1032), to forge documents.

They were said to have illegally tendered the forged documents to obtain statements of result and used the same to dupe other unsuspecting students.

Consequently, the board approved that the result of Michael (still at large) be withheld until he appeared before the disciplinary committee for interrogation.