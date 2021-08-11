Ogun Police Arrest Herdsman With AK-47 Rifle After Kidnap Operations

The police said on Wednesday that Mohammed was arrested on Tuesday, following an intelligence report that “young Fulani boys were sighted” in the area wielding the rifle.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a herdsman, who identified himself simply as Mohammed, in the Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state, lurking in the forest with AK-47 rifle.

Upon the information, the police detectives stormed the scene and found Mohammed hiding in the bush and reputedly planning a kidnap operation.

In a release, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said, “The operatives of the Ogun State Police command on Tuesday apprehended a herdsman who simply identified himself as Mohammed, with one AK-47 rifle.

“The suspect was arrested following information received by the Imeko divisional headquarters, that two young Fulani boys were sighted at the Christ Apostolic Church, Oha forest, Iwoye Ketu in the Imeko Afon LGA an AK-47 rifle.

“On receiving the information, the Divisional Police Officer mobilised his men, other stakeholders like the hunters, vigilantes and stormed the said forest. After hours of combing the forest, one Mohammed was seen hiding in the bush with one AK-47 rifle and he was arrested.

“The arrested armed boy is strongly suspected to be member of kidnap syndicates who have been terrorising the area for quite some time now. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect.”

