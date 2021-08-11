Senator Okorocha Loses Again As Court Refuses To Stop Seizure Of Multi-Million Naira Properties

A Federal High Court in Abuja has refused to grant an order of interim injunction sought by former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Imo State Government stopping them from further interfering and confiscating his properties located in various parts of the country.

The judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, held that granting the order during various challenges to the court jurisdiction in the matter would not be in the interest of justice.

Okorocha had asked the court to issue a restraining order against the EFCC and the Imo State Government from further interfering and confiscating his properties located in various parts of the country.

The Senator claimed that his properties had been marked in several states for confiscation adding that unless the preservative order was issued against EFCC and Imo State, he would be prejudiced.

His motion on notice for the sought court order was filed by his counsel and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Oba Maduabuchi.

The request was opposed by the EFCC and the Imo State government on the ground that the court had no jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit.

They also argued that Okorocha did not meet the condition precedents for the matter to be heard during vacation, adding that the Fiat of the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court ought to be sought and obtained before such matter could be heard during vacation.

Order 46 Rule 5 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedures Rule 2019 was cited allegedly breached by Okorocha while filing the fresh motion.