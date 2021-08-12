‘Nigeria Police Arrived 3 Hours After I Called’— Zamfara Ex-councillor Whose Wife, Seven-month-old Son Were Abducted By Bandits

According to Damba, the gunmen invaded his residence in the Damba area of Gusau town around 12.20 am on Tuesday, wielding AK-47 rifles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2021

A former councillor of Tudun Wada ward in the Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Babangida Damba has narrated how his wife and seven-month-old son were kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According to Damba, the gunmen invaded his residence in the Damba area of Gusau town around 12.20 am on Tuesday, wielding AK-47 rifles.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He added that he called the police immediately the attack started but they didn't respond until around 3 am when the gunmen had left with his wife and son.

He said, “The gunmen who were four in number came into my house around 12.20 am and started shooting. They tried to gain entry into my parlour but did not succeed. They then asked me to open the door and I refused.”

The politician disclosed that they shot at his doors and windows in a bid to gain entry into his parlour, adding that a stray bullet hit him in the arm and got him wounded.

Damba stated that when they failed to break into his parlour, they moved to another room where his wife and his son were staying, kidnapped them, and left without taking anything.

“When they realised that I was not ready to cooperate with them, they moved to the other room and kidnapped my 26-year-old wife, Hassana Abubakar, and my seven-month-old son, Ibrahim,” he concluded.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.
About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Nigeria's Anti-drug Agency Intercepts Bandits On Attack Mission With AK-47 Rifles, 78 Rounds Of Live Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 Southeasterners Falsely Labelled As IPOB Members—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Disgraced Abba Kyari’s Police Team Extorted N1Million Each From Suspected IPOB Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria Police Doing Hit Jobs For Gangsters— Activist, Sowore Slams Detention Of Vlogger Who Exposed Apostle Suleman's Miracle Scam
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Policeman, Five Others In Fresh Attacks On Katsina Communities
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Storm Abuja Orphanage Home, Abduct Seven Children, Guard, Housewives
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Widow Of Former President Shehu Shagari, Hadiza Dies From COVID-19 Complications
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police Arrested Us In Our Hostels, Conducted HIV, Pregnancy Tests On Us—Bayero University Student Narrates Ordeal With Hisbah
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Dictator In Every Nigerian, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Anti-drug Agency Intercepts Bandits On Attack Mission With AK-47 Rifles, 78 Rounds Of Live Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Councillor Barely 24 Hours After Abducting Fellow Ex-councillor's Wife, 7-month-old Baby
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Ruthless Boko Haram Commander, His Three Wives, Children Surrender To Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'I Will Go With Jesus To Any Length'—Borno Christians Chant As Man Killed During Church Demolition Is Buried
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion An Encounter With A Doctor: It’s Your Life By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 Southeasterners Falsely Labelled As IPOB Members—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Indonesia Officially Reacts After Officials Assaulted Nigerian Diplomat Who Cried 'My Neck, I Can't Breathe'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Disgraced Abba Kyari’s Police Team Extorted N1Million Each From Suspected IPOB Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Victims of N123Million MBA Forex Scam Storm Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Office, Demand Arrest, Prosecution Of Runaway CEO, Odum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad