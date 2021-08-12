‘Nigeria Police Arrived 3 Hours After I Called’— Zamfara Ex-councillor Whose Wife, Seven-month-old Son Were Abducted By Bandits

A former councillor of Tudun Wada ward in the Gusau Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Babangida Damba has narrated how his wife and seven-month-old son were kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

According to Damba, the gunmen invaded his residence in the Damba area of Gusau town around 12.20 am on Tuesday, wielding AK-47 rifles.

File photo used to illustrate story.

He added that he called the police immediately the attack started but they didn't respond until around 3 am when the gunmen had left with his wife and son.

He said, “The gunmen who were four in number came into my house around 12.20 am and started shooting. They tried to gain entry into my parlour but did not succeed. They then asked me to open the door and I refused.”

The politician disclosed that they shot at his doors and windows in a bid to gain entry into his parlour, adding that a stray bullet hit him in the arm and got him wounded.

Damba stated that when they failed to break into his parlour, they moved to another room where his wife and his son were staying, kidnapped them, and left without taking anything.

“When they realised that I was not ready to cooperate with them, they moved to the other room and kidnapped my 26-year-old wife, Hassana Abubakar, and my seven-month-old son, Ibrahim,” he concluded.

Deadly attacks have raged across Zamfara state where bandits have thrived.

Farming and herding communities in the state have long been terrorised by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of different 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

But despite all these, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.