BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests

The Nigerian High Commission in London, the United Kingdom, has shut its offices over the continuous protests by Nigerians who joined the #BuhariMustGo and #RevolutionNow struggles and gathered at the commission daily.

SaharaReporters learnt that the Nigerian Mission, embarrassed by the gatherings which were putting President Muhammadu Buhari and his aides under pressure, announced its closure for 10 days.

In a release, however, the Mission blamed the closure on COVID-19 virus.

“This afternoon, the Head of Immigration Section and two other officials went for a meeting at the Home Office. At the entrance, Covid test was administered on them and one of them tested positive to COVID-19. The affected officer immediately isolated while the other officials, who tested negative will also isolate for the next 10 days.

“In response to this challenge, the Mission embarked on testing all officials of the Mission after which another official tested positive. In line with the COVID-19 regulation, and the need to adhere to the rules and regulations of the host country, the Mission will close down for the next 10 days, in order to observe the mandatory isolation of those who were in contact with the affected officials,” the Missions said.

“Nigeria has temporarily shut its UK Embassy due to embarrassment by #BuhariMustGo protesters. They, however, claimed it was COVID-19 related. #RevolutionNow,” human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, tweeted.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Buhari and his aides, in the wake of another round of protests by Nigerians in the UK, again invited the London police to prevent protesters from gatherings at the Trafalgar Square in London.

SaharaReporters had reported that the protesters refused to leave the ground, when the High Commissioner also came to persuade them.

The protesters had laid a 14-day siege to the embassy, asking Buhari to return to Nigeria and attend to the health and security issues.

SaharaReporters had obtained a video of the London policemen who chatted with the Nigerian protesters and were reportedly friendly.

“Buhari again calls UK Police on #BuhariMustGo protesters laying siege on the Nigerian Embassy in London. But the protesters are adamant. The ambassador came and invited them to come inside they refused.

“They insisted that President Buhari must go as he had failed. He must leave office. They have laid siege on the embassy for 14 days – since Buhari left for the UK without handing over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The UK police have been polite and friendly. The protest was led by Gbola Owoborode of #RevolutionNow in London,” a source had revealed.