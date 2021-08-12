Delta Governor, Okowa Shielding His Aide Standing Trial For Murder, Kidnapping, Arson—Group Cries Out

A Delta state-based human rights group, Conscience Of Delta (CD) has criticised the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for retaining his Special Assistant (SA) on Security Matters, Sunday Okoro, who is said to be standing trial for alleged multiple murder, arson, and kidnapping.



A team of policemen from Force Headquarters, Abuja had in September 2021 arrested Okowa's Special Assistant (SA) on Security Matters, Sunday Okoro Ukwejemifor (AKA G1), who is allegedly the gang leader of the dreaded 'White Ladder' cult group, which has been terrorising Sapele and its environs.

Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa

Okoro, said to have been on the security watch list since 2009 because of his alleged involvement in kidnappings, arson, unresolved murders, armed robberies, among others, was arrested alongside six others; Tobore, Romeo Okoro, Precious Oghaje, Blessing Isaba, Eseoghene Ogheneovo, and Iwarri Mosco.



It was gathered that while some of the above-mentioned suspects were granted bail after a police investigation, Okoro was charged to court over alleged multiple murder and other criminal cases at the FCT High Court and High Court in Nasarawa state.

He is being remanded in a correctional centre in Abuja, awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the group, Conscience Of Delta (CD) has condemned the governor's attitude to the matter.

It accused the governor of retaining a "dreaded criminal who has over four unresolved murder cases hanging on his neck as special assistant on security matters".

"Over five families petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), leading to the arrest and arraignment of Sunday Okoro for alleged kidnapping, murder of Lucky Tetebe, Tikaraye Miller and Ikpen Famous Okuma, arson and assassination attempts and an act of terrorism," a statement by the group said.



In the statement signed by the President of CD, Odafe James, and its publicity secretary, Abeke Prince, the group noted that in a petition dated "9th October 2020, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, by Mr. Ovwigho Efejotor, alleged that Sunday Okoro (AKA GI), Ochuko Omofeye, Kenneth Omare and one other allegedly murdered Mr. Famous Okuma Ekpen."



It continued, “In another petition to the IGP dated October 9, 2020, by the mother of Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, Mrs. Elizabeth Ighome, she alleged that Sunday Okoro (AKA GI), Ochuko Omofeye and their cohorts on May 5, 2009, burnt down their house, and that when the case was reported to the police, the police authority in Delta failed to arrest the suspect.



“She further alleged in her petition that on October 17, 2019, Sunday Okoro (AKA GI), Ochuko Omofeye and their cohorts allegedly killed her son, Lucky Oghenebrorie Tetebe, at New Road Junction, by Total Filling Station, and that all efforts to bring the said Okoro to justice have met brick wall because he is being shielded by powerful politicians in the state.



“Another petition addressed to the IGP dated 25th October 2020 by Mr. Newworld Akpojevughe, alleged threat to life, abduction and murder of his younger brother, Tikaraye Miller Akpojevughe by Sunday Okoro (Alias GI), a leader of a deadly cult group, White Ladder, on August 24, 2009, at about 4:30 pm at their family compound near Okpe Grammar School, Sapele and since his abduction, he has not been seen."



According to the group, allegations from some quarters that Okoro is being illegally detained are false.



It said "Okoro is being reminded in a correctional centre, awaiting his trial. So, we are calling on our governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to as a matter of urgency and importance sack Sunday Okoro, to show that the state government is not backing him and thereafter, disassociate the state government from him".

The group accused the Okowa-led government of serving as a "shield for him to evade prosecution in the past" while noting that the law should be allowed to take its course.