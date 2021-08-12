How Nigeria Police Detained Blogger, Balogun Who Exposed Pastor Suleman's Miracle Money Scam—Lawyer

Counsel for Balogun, Barrister Inibehe Effiong disclosed this on Wednesday shortly after he accompanied Balogun to the FCIID at Area 10, Garki, Abuja over a petition written against him by Suleman on alleged criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 12, 2021

The Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID) of the Nigeria Police Force has detained a blogger and vlogger, Mr. Israel Goodnews Balogun for criticising the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman over the cleric's claim that he commanded angels to deposit money in the bank accounts of some members of his congregation. 

Counsel for Balogun, Barrister Inibehe Effiong disclosed this on Wednesday shortly after he accompanied Balogun to the FCIID at Area 10, Garki, Abuja over a petition written against him by Suleman on alleged criminal defamation and cyberstalking.

Balogun, in a video, had debunked the claims made by Suleman that he commanded angels to deposit money in the bank accounts of some worshippers in Auchi, Edo State, and Atlanta, Georgia, United States.


But speaking on the detention of his client, Inibehe said, "Following an invitation by the police, I reported with my client today at the FCIID where we spent nearly ten (10) hours with the investigation team.

"My client was admitted to bail late but on very stringent conditions, to wit: that he has to produce a level 14 civil servant or above who should deposit either his last promotion letter or a letter of introduction and a second surety who should have a certificate of occupancy (C of O) or be a businessman with a certificate of incorporation issued by the CAC.

"We successfully produced a retired civil servant who also has a C of O and also produced a level 13 civil servant who had a copy of his last promotion letter and his official identity card.

"However, the police insisted that the civil servant must give them a letter of introduction in addition to his last promotion letter. On this basis, my client who honoured the invitation without compulsion was thrown into the cell to spend the night."

The human rights lawyer said he had made efforts to ensure the release of his client on Thursday.

He lamented the stringent bail conditions given by the police which he said were usually set for serious offences like murder, kidnapping, and terrorism.

"Apostle Suleman is yet to present his miracle money angels. We hope that the police will ask him to do so as part of their investigation since the Nigeria Police Force has deemed the ludicrous claims by Apostle Suleman worth investigating and detaining a citizen for," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam Kano Islamic Police Arrested Us In Our Hostels, Conducted HIV, Pregnancy Tests On Us—Bayero University Student Narrates Ordeal With Hisbah
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Anti-drug Agency Intercepts Bandits On Attack Mission With AK-47 Rifles, 78 Rounds Of Live Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Councillor Barely 24 Hours After Abducting Fellow Ex-councillor's Wife, 7-month-old Baby
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Ruthless Boko Haram Commander, His Three Wives, Children Surrender To Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'I Will Go With Jesus To Any Length'—Borno Christians Chant As Man Killed During Church Demolition Is Buried
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 Southeasterners Falsely Labelled As IPOB Members—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Widow Of Former President Shehu Shagari, Hadiza Dies From COVID-19 Complications
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Police Arrested Us In Our Hostels, Conducted HIV, Pregnancy Tests On Us—Bayero University Student Narrates Ordeal With Hisbah
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Dictator In Every Nigerian, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Nigeria's Anti-drug Agency Intercepts Bandits On Attack Mission With AK-47 Rifles, 78 Rounds Of Live Ammunition
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency Bandits Kill Former Zamfara Councillor Barely 24 Hours After Abducting Fellow Ex-councillor's Wife, 7-month-old Baby
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Ruthless Boko Haram Commander, His Three Wives, Children Surrender To Nigerian Troops
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity 'I Will Go With Jesus To Any Length'—Borno Christians Chant As Man Killed During Church Demolition Is Buried
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion An Encounter With A Doctor: It’s Your Life By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Tailoring Expert, Abba Kyari, Other Police Officers Behind Secret Killing Of 80 Southeasterners Falsely Labelled As IPOB Members—Report
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Indonesia Officially Reacts After Officials Assaulted Nigerian Diplomat Who Cried 'My Neck, I Can't Breathe'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Disgraced Abba Kyari’s Police Team Extorted N1Million Each From Suspected IPOB Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Victims of N123Million MBA Forex Scam Storm Anti-graft Agency, EFCC's Office, Demand Arrest, Prosecution Of Runaway CEO, Odum
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad