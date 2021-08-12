No South-East Governor Contacted Us Since Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest In June – Says Family

The family of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said no South-East governor has contacted them since Kanu was arrested in June and detained by the Department of State Services.

The family added that it was not trying to hijack the leadership of the IPOB group when it spoke on the suspension of the sit-at-home order on Monday.

Nnamdi Kanu

According to the family, the decision was taken in the academic interest of the younger generation sitting for the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO).

The family, however, apologised to those who felt offended, reiterating that it informed Kanu’s lead counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Head of the Directorate of State of IPOB, Chika Edoziem.

The family, in a statement by Prince Emmanuel Kanu, explained that the action, contrary to misunderstandings in some quarters, was not taken to usurp the powers of IPOB or challenge the authorities of its hierarchy.

The statement reads in part, “We the family of the detained leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, have noted with concern, mixed reactions that have trailed the counter-order by the family against the Monday, August 9’s planned sit-at-home order initially directed by IPOB.

“It must be understood that the action of the family was informed by the compelling need not to jeopardise the academic future of thousands of Biafran children sitting for the ongoing National Examination Council.

“Contrary to misconceptions in some quarters, the action of the family to counter the sit-at-home was not as a result of compromise or monetary inducement by the government.

“We felt it was necessary to safeguard the future of millions of Biafran children first, hence the counter order which was only a temporary suspension and not outright cancellation of the plan. We considered the decision very imperative in the overall interest of Biafra at that critical moment.

“We equally want to place it on record that the highest leadership of IPOB was privy to the decision of the family and the Directorate of State, DOS, was duly communicated by the lead counsel, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

“It’s not the intention of the family to join issues with IPOB or other concerned Biafrans that have firmly stood behind our son in this struggle, but the Head of DOS, Chika Edoziem knows very well that he was communicated by the Lead Counsel before our decision was made public.

“We equally wish to put it on record that till date no South-East governor has contacted the family since our son was abducted and detained. It is possible the governors are still planning but none of them has reached us or even spoken with us let alone inducing us contrary to insinuations in some quarters.”