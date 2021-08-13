BREAKING: Elder Statesman Who Headed Buhari’s 2015 Transition, Ahmed Joda Dies

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2021

A northern elder statesman who also headed the 2015 Transition Committee of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ahmed Joda, is dead.

An announcement from some friends and family members on Friday confirmed Joda’s death.

The elder statesman was a retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industries, and rose to become one of the super Permanent Secretaries under the military government of Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd.) in the 1970s.

He served as chairman and board member of various companies including; the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Nigerian Communications Commission, Pastoral Resolve, Chagoury Group, and the Flour Mills of Nigeria.

He was also a member of the 1988 Constituent Assembly which planned the constitutional transition of the Third Nigerian Republic.

In 1999, he was appointed in the committee to advise the Olusegun Obasanjo’s Presidency on Poverty Alleviation and in 2015, he headed the Muhammadu Buhari presidential transition.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

