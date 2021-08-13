Court Fixes Date To Hear Lawless Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Remand Of Four Igboho’s Aides

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed August 24 for hearing of a fresh application by the Department of the State Services seeking remand of four aides of the Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho).

The four aides are part of the other 12 who had been in DSS detention since July but were granted bail recently by the court.

Although the court had on August 4 admitted them to bail with conditions yet to be perfected, the DSS in a fresh application is seeking to halt the bail execution.

The DSS counsel, I. Awo, had opposed the application for bail for four of the applicants in custody, saying that the service had not concluded its investigation.

The applicants include; Amudat Habibat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Bamidele Sunday listed as 2nd, 5th, 6th and 12th applicants in the application.

The DSS subsequently prayed Justice Obiora Egwuatu to reverse himself in the bail granted four out of the 12 detainees and permit it to remand the four detainees for further interrogation.

The new application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021 was filed on August 9 at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

A hearing notice at the Federal High Court on Friday showed that Justice Egwuatu has fixed August 24 for DSS to argue the application.

Recall that Justice Egwuatu granted bail to the 12 associates of Yoruba nation activist, Igboho.

Four of the agitators were granted bail with the sum of N10million each and two sureties in like sum who must have a verifiable means of identification while the remaining eight were granted bail with the sum of N5million each with one surety each whom must be a civil servant.

The sureties must be residents of Abuja.

Justice Egwuatu while ruling on the enforcement of fundamental rights suit filed by their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, had held that since there was no charge brought against the applicants who had been detained for 34 days.

Justice Egwuatu in addition held that the applicants should remain in the custody of the DSS pending the perfection of their bail.

However, since the grant of the bail, the detainees have not been able to meet some of the stringent aspects of the conditions.

Among the conditions said to be stringent are; the production of federal government employees above grade level 12 and others with properties in Abuja with verified title documents and three years tax reports.