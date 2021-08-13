Five Children Die In Borno While Playing With Disused Grenade

This was confirmed by some militiamen on Friday, AFP reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2021

Five children were killed on Thursday while playing with a disused grenade outside Ngala community in Borno State, a town that shares the border with Cameroon.

This was confirmed by some militiamen on Friday, AFP reports.

Anti-jihadist militiaman Umar Kachalla said, “The five children picked up the explosive while herding in a field outside the town, it exploded in their hands as they were playing with it.

“Two of them died on the spot while the other three died in hospital in Mada, inside Cameroon.”

Another militiaman, Umar Ari, gave a similar account of the incident.

In August 2014, the Boko Haram terrorist group raided Ngala along with the nearby trading hub of Gamboru.

The two towns were recaptured in September 2015 by Nigerian troops with the help of Chadian forces following a months-long offensive.

Ari said unexploded mines and grenades from the conflict still litter the surrounding countryside and many children had been killed or injured.

In December 2019, nine people were killed and 26 injured when an explosive device went off on a crowded bridge linking Gamboru and Fotokol.

Residents blamed the explosion on a grenade disguised as a toy that, they said, had been given to some children as a gift by a Boko Haram insurgent.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu, Aides Angry With Buhari, Presidency For Releasing Pictures Showing Ex-Lagos Governor With Walking Stick
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story, Oyo Governor, Makinde's Appointee Confirms Selling 8-Year-Old Government Vehicles As Scraps
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Court Fixes Date To Hear Lawless Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Remand Of Four Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 9,584 Persons Sign Online Petition To Stop ‘Ridicule’ Of Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Stop Pampering Surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists – Senator Ndume Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu, Aides Angry With Buhari, Presidency For Releasing Pictures Showing Ex-Lagos Governor With Walking Stick
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics After SaharaReporters’ Story, Oyo Governor, Makinde's Appointee Confirms Selling 8-Year-Old Government Vehicles As Scraps
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Court Fixes Date To Hear Lawless Department Of State Services’ Suit Seeking Remand Of Four Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity 9,584 Persons Sign Online Petition To Stop ‘Ridicule’ Of Apostle Suleman Over Miracle Money Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Stop Pampering Surrendered Boko Haram Terrorists – Senator Ndume Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH How Bauchi State Government’s Failure Exposes Residents To Frequent Cholera Outbreak
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Prefer To Die Than Pay Ransom; Bandits Shed Tears As They Freed Me – Niger Commissioner
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Leaves UK For Nigeria After Visiting Ailing Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Any Women Group Questioning Man’s Authority Is Under Demonic Influence – Bishop Oyedepo’s Wife Replies Feminists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Elder Statesman Who Headed Buhari’s 2015 Transition, Ahmed Joda Dies
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Quickest Route To Nigeria’s Disintegration Is To Stop Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad