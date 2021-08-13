How Oyo Governor, Makinde's Appointee Illegally Sold Off 22 Buses Bought By Ajimobi Government – Workers’ Petition Reveals

At least, 22 out of 90 buses purchased during the administration of the immediate past governor of Oyo state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi have been allegedly sold off by the Chairman of the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS), Mr. Dare Adeleke, a petition to the state government has read.

According the petition seen by SaharaReporters, Adeleke; General Manager of the company, Akinleye Akinwole and its Director of Finance, Mrs. Ogunjobi have allegedly contracted some spare parts dealers at Gate Spare Parts Market, Ibadan to secretly move the reparable buses out of the premises of the company at Eleyele, Ibadan on Sundays.

Adeleke, according to a petition written by some concerned staff members of the company and addressed to the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, has also sold about 9 abandoned Hummer buses without the consent of the state government.

The petition further asked the state governor to carry out a proper investigation and ensure justice is done to ensure the company serves the people of the state, especially at the grassroots level.

The petitioners said the buses were functional before Makinde's administration came on board.

The petition reads, "We write as concerned and aggrieved staff of the PTS to let you know there is fire on the mountain. There is fire on the mountain in the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS), Eleyele, Ibadan.

“Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS), formerly known as Trans City Transport Company Limited (TCTC) that has been managed and chaired by many managements and Board Members respectively since 1988 totally belongs to Oyo state government.

"Many Board Members have been appointed into the Pacesetter Transport Service (PTS) and they have contributed their efforts to paddle the canoe of the company successfully. But reverse is the case for Dare Adeleke, the chairman of the present board members of the company.

"Instead of the board members to work together and formulate policies that will make the masses enjoy the benefits and success of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, the greedy chairman has pocketed other board members. He didn't allow members to partake in decision making of the company.

"None of the members can challenge his decision. Adeleke is running PTS as his personal business. Adeleke with his personal and unilateral decision colluded with the general manager, Akinleye Akinwole and the director of finance, Mrs Ogunjobi and started selling reparable Daewoo buses as scraps to the motor spare parts dealers at gate market, Ibadan.

"They do invite the motor spare parts dealer from gate market to buy the buses. After the spare parts dealer must have paid cash during the week, the general manager would ask them to come and pick the vehicles on Saturday to dismantle the sold vehicles and must ensure they pack it before Monday, to avoid people knowing their illegitimate business.

"They are selling the reparable buses without approval from the authority and using the proceeds for their personal gains. There is fire on the mountain if the chairman, general manager and Director of Finance are allowed to continue their fraudulent act. At least, not 10 Daewoo buses had already sold off out of 90 buses purchased during the administration of Ajimobi.

"At least between 10 and 12 Hummer buses have been sold by Adeleke without board approval for auction. Governor Makinde should do a proper investigation because if urgent action is not taken, Dare Adeleke will ruin PTS completely."