Law Firm Petitions Anti-graft Agency, EFCC, Central Bank, Others Over Barimike Ponzi Scheme Allegedly Defrauding Nigerians Of Millions of Naira

A Ponzi scheme under the name Barimike Group has been allegedly indicted for defrauding Nigerians of their financial resources running into millions of naira under the pretext of providing returns on investment (ROI).

This was revealed in a Save Our Soul petition written by a law firm, Reliefs Law Chambers to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In the petition dated 11th August, 2021 and signed by I.C. Azubuike, Esq, there was no proof that the Ponzi scheme was legally registered.

A copy of the letter made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday further disclosed that the company, headed by Mr. Barisuka Turakpe, has used flyers, Facebook and Instagram to spread information about the dubious business to the public.

For instance, one of Barimike Group’s flyers promises 27 percent on investment, adding that the minimum capital is N100,000 with investment duration of six months.

The petition partly reads, “We are first and foremost, patriotic citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And as Legal Practitioners within the Nigerian jurisdiction, with extremely great attractions in public interests litigations, protection of public integrity, regulations, safety and justice.

“We respectfully request for your urgent attention and immediate interventions with regards to the above subject matter as follows:

“That about 6th day of August 2021, this Law Firm was involved in a Brief in connection with a simple Contract Dispute, between a supposedly Investment Company and one of its former online Promoter.

“To our shock, it eventually turned out that the Company is now engaged in an illegal Ponzi Scheme; as the evidence clearly indicates that we now have another unapproved Ponzi Scheme operating and fully on a rampage in Nigeria.

“The name of this Ponzi Scheme is Bamirike Group, operated by Mr. Barisuka Turakpe, aka Barisuka Craig and Miss Uzoamaka Ijeoma Chinoyerum, as CEO and Spokesperson/Influencer respectively

“Barimike Group is soliciting, advertising and receiving money from the general public of gullible and unsuspecting Nigerians, in the guise of making some phantom investments on the behalf, with promises of huge profits as Returns on Investment (ROI).

“That the internet, particularly Social Media, and very more specifically – Facebook and Instagram are heavily replete with Barimike Group’s well-orchestrated and alluringly attractive Adverts/Flyers.

“That there is no proof that Barimike Group is duly authorised, approved or licensed by SEC nor CBN to carry on business as a Financial Investment Firm, within the relevant legislations, regulatory policies and laws in Nigeria.”

The legal firm calls on Nigeria’s anti-graft and financial regulatory agencies to intervene in curbing further atrocities of Barimike Group.

“That we are aware, that hundreds of Nigerians have already paid millions of naira to Barimike Group, all in total belief that they are dealing with a legitimate and legally authorised Financial Investment Company, regulated by the relevant laws of Nigeria.

“That as a Regulatory Body to every Financial Investment Schemes in Nigeria, you have the constitutional duty to prevent people and firms from violating our financial laws, directives and regulations,” the letter added.

Copied in the petition are the President of Nigeria; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Inspector General of Police; Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria; Commissioner of Police, Rivers State; and Commissioner of Police, Lagos State.

When SaharaReporters called the number on the flyer, 09023486051, an employee who only identified himself as Ezekiel said he had nothing to say about the allegations against the company.

On if the company is aware of the petition, Ezekiel said, “No, for now, we are not aware.”

When SaharaReporters finally got the company’s CEO, Turakpe on the phone, he said, “I’m sorry, we can’t comment on that (allegations) but what I can tell you is that we have a legit business that is duly registered. Anyone who feels we took money from them and didn’t deliver on our promise should come and see us.”