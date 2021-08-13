Why Peoples Democratic Party Must Present Northern Candidate To Succeed Buhari In 2023—Party Chieftain, Dokpesi

He, however, added that for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is fair to pick its presidential candidate from the South.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 13, 2021

A businessman and former national chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Raymond Dokpesi, on Thursday, said his party can only win the 2023 presidential election if it presents a candidate from the North.

He, however, added that for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), it is fair to pick its presidential candidate from the South. 

Speaking with Daily Independent in Abuja on the controversy over the zoning of the presidential ticket between the Northern and Southern parts of the country, Dokpesi said the PDP must get it right to return to power in 2023.

He said for the sake of fairness, the APC can have its candidate from the South in the next presidential election, when President Muhammadu Buhari, a northerner would have spent eight years in office. 

According to him, the situation with the PDP is not the same. 

He said, “We are all Nigerians and there is no need for us to keep deceiving ourselves at this point in time. At the age of 70 and with my experience in organising campaigns in this country, I can tell you that unless there is a candidate from the North, in my own considered opinion, the PDP will not stand a chance of winning the election.

“On the ambition of those from the South who are today asking for the presidency to be zoned to the South, I can say that they are only echoing what prevails in the APC. In APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has done eight years, so it is imperative on APC to cede the presidency to the South.

“In the case of PDP, let us look at it honestly. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the South-West did eight years; Goodluck Jonathan from the South-South also did six years. That made a total of 14 years.

“On the other hand, Umaru Yar’Adua from the North did three years, so there is an imbalance of 11 years. If in 2019, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had not been rigged out of that election, he would have come back in 2023 to say that he wants to do a second term. And would anybody have stood on his way? No!

“So, for the PDP, the presidential candidate must come from the North in 2023. People should exercise patience be­cause it will still come back to the South.”

Also speaking on the clamour for Igbo presidency, Dokpesi said while he believes that it is fair that the South-East should produce the president as it is the only Southern zone not to have done so since 1999, the South-East cannot win if it gets the presidential ticket at this time.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics What I Read Daily On Nigeria Makes Me Feel Depressed—88-Year-Old Former Commonwealth Secretary-General
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Visits Tinubu in London As Ex-Lagos Governor Recuperates With Use Of Walking Stick After Second Surgery
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: List Of 20 New States Proposed By Nigeria’s Senate Committee
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
ACTIVISM Human Rights Activist, Sowore’s Treason Trial Starts Afresh As Judge Abandons Case Over ‘Nigerian Government Trouble’
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Ortom Only Sees Problems Of Others, Not His, Presidency Reacts To Governor’s Allegations Against Buhari
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics What I Read Daily On Nigeria Makes Me Feel Depressed—88-Year-Old Former Commonwealth Secretary-General
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Cameroon Outrage As Cameroon Illegally Arrests United States Leading Software Developer, Rebecca Enochong
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Visits Tinubu in London As Ex-Lagos Governor Recuperates With Use Of Walking Stick After Second Surgery
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abducted Niger State Information Commissioner Regains Freedom
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Shuts High Commission In London Over Continuous Anti-Buhari Protests
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: List Of 20 New States Proposed By Nigeria’s Senate Committee
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Tinubu Visits Buhari Using Walking Stick After Second Surgery In One Month
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News IPOB Knocks Traditional Rulers Who Aided Arrest Of Anambra Youths Because They Rejected Bid To Sell Land To Herders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Release YouTube User Detained For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Lawless Department Of State Services Denies Family Access To Film Director Arrested Over Links With Israeli Filmmakers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigeria Police Doing Hit Jobs For Gangsters— Activist, Sowore Slams Detention Of Vlogger Who Exposed Apostle Suleman's Miracle Scam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad