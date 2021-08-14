Bandits Kill Eight Farmers In Fresh Attacks On Southern Kaduna

The victims, it was gathered, were attacked while working on their farmland.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

At least eight farmers have been killed in Buruku and Udaw‎a villages of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victims, it was gathered, were attacked while working on their farmland, Daily Trust reports.

SaharaReporters Media

Both Buruku and Udawa are located along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway and have been under bandits’ invasion.

A resident of the area and a community leader, Muhammed Umar, confirmed the attacks on Saturday.

“Five farmers were killed in Buruku while three were killed in Udawa. We are tired of burying our men daily. We need help,” he said.

