Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo

The police spokesperson for the command, Michael Abattam, confirmed the attack and added that five persons, which included two cops and three hoodlums, died in the attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

No fewer than five persons lost their lives on Saturday morning when hoodlums invaded Izombe Police Divisional headquarters in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a report by Punch, two policemen on duty were shot dead, while three of the invaders were also killed.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

The attackers allegedly planned to bomb the station but first engaged the cops in a duel battle which resulted in loss of lives.

Abattam was quoted as saying, “On August 13, at about 02:45 hours, armed bandits suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, came in their numbers to attack Izombe Police Station but could not gain access to the station due to the swift response of the ever-alert Imo Command’s Tactical teams and Personnel of Operation Restore Peace of the command who intercepted and repelled the bandits.

“The bandits, who on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel were subdued, due to the superior firepower of the police. They fled into the bush and in the process three of the bandits were neutralised and their arms one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges were recovered from them to the station.

“While others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds. Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.

“Meanwhile, the tactical teams are presently, in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for the arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms.

“The command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo State especially, the Izombe community to assist the police with credible information that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits and to report to the nearest police station any person(s) seen with bullet wounds.

“Also hospitals are advised to ensure that they report any person(s) who come to them for treatment of bullet wounds.”

SaharaReporters, New York

