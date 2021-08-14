High-Profile Nigerians Get Invites For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding At Emir Of Bichi's Palace

President Muhammadu Buhari has invited high-profile Nigerians to the wedding Fathia of his son, Yusuf Buhari, and Zahra Ado Bayero, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi in Kano State.

The wedding ceremony is set to hold at the palace of the bride's father, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, who rules Bichi, a town in Kano State.

The invitation card, which was seen by SaharaReporters, showed that the wedding had been scheduled to hold next Friday, August 20.

Yusuf is set to get married to his bride to embark on a journey which started with their meeting while pursuing their academics in the United Kingdom.

The Emir of Bichi, father of the bride-to-be has given his approval, for the organisation and inauguration of a 145-man committee to ensure that the wedding ceremony does not meet any obstacle or complication along the way.

Of recent, a photo from Zahra's bridal shower had sparked mixed reactions online. See Also Politics Buhari's Son, Yusuf Set To Marry Kano Princess

The Princess was clad in an expensive and transparent bridal wear.

Her dressing had elicited diverse feelings from Nigerians in view of her religious background.

Some Nigerians highlighted Zahra's gown, part of which is made from a transparent material; they also pointed out that she did not have her hair covered as is usually done by Muslim women.

In reaction, the Kano Commander General of Hisbah, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the Emir’s daughter “is not above the law, and failed to set a good example to other Muslims.”