Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Travels To London Amid Reports Of Ill-health

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State is currently in London, the United Kingdom, amid reports that the governor is battling an undisclosed ailment and getting medical treatment.

SaharaReporters learnt that El-Rufai on Friday was visited by serving Kaduna Senator, Uba Sani, and other close associates.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai

The politicians had lunch together as part of desperate attempts to cover up the governor’s reported ill-health.

There were reports in certain quarters on Friday that the governor was hurriedly flown out of the country a few days ago after falling mysteriously sick.

There is no official confirmation yet from the state government.

The Kaduna governor and his associates were thereafter pictured on Friday, having a lunch in an Indian restaurant in London.

According to unconfirmed reports, El-Rufai was flown abroad for treatment a few days ago and his deputy, Mrs Hadiza Balarabe, is currently acting on his behalf.

Balarabe, on behalf of the governor received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who was at the Kaduna State Government House on Wednesday on a working visit. 

London seems to have become the newest medical tourism destination for top Nigerian leaders, including President Muhammadu Buhari who returned to Nigeria on Friday after spending about two weeks in London.

Also, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, is still in London, UK, recuperating from surgeries he underwent in the United States, as exclusively gathered by SaharaReporters.

