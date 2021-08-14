Nigerian Working As Delivery Driver Shot Dead In US, Family Seeks Justice

A Nigerian man working as a delivery driver was on Thursday shot dead while on duty in Mitchellville, Maryland, United States.

The family members of 48-year-old Noel Njoku and father of four have demanded for justice as the police begin an investigation into the case.

According to the Prince George’s County Police, Njoku, who works with DoorDash, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle, indicating a search for suspects in connection with the murder, NBC Washington reported.

The victim’s wife and brother wept and pleaded for answers hours after his death.

“Please, anybody who has any information, please, please, please — anybody who has any information should come and help us out, please,” Chidi Njoku, the victim’s brother, said fighting back tears.

“I want to know who killed my husband,” the wife said.

After her husband failed to answer her calls, she went from hospital to hospital looking for him and finally, an officer at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center broke the news.

Njoku was the father of a 15-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old twin boys.

The police said he was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. in a car in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot,” the police said in a statement.

Njoku was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Detectives are currently right now at the scene, collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses, trying to piece everything together,” Pfc. Antonia Washington said.

The victim was said to be a happy, peace-loving person, who moved to the U.S. from Nigeria decades ago and recently started working for DoorDash.

DoorDash released this statement: “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to the Dasher’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our community is paramount and we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in any way we can. We are actively working to get in touch with this Dasher’s family to extend our full support.”