Nigerian Working As Delivery Driver Shot Dead In US, Family Seeks Justice

The family members of 48-year-old Noel Njoku and father of four have demanded for justice as the police begin an investigation into the case.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 14, 2021

A Nigerian man working as a delivery driver was on Thursday shot dead while on duty in Mitchellville, Maryland, United States. 

The family members of 48-year-old Noel Njoku and father of four have demanded for justice as the police begin an investigation into the case.

According to the Prince George’s County Police, Njoku, who works with DoorDash, was shot multiple times inside his vehicle, indicating a search for suspects in connection with the murder, NBC Washington reported.

The victim’s wife and brother wept and pleaded for answers hours after his death.

“Please, anybody who has any information, please, please, please — anybody who has any information should come and help us out, please,” Chidi Njoku, the victim’s brother, said fighting back tears.

“I want to know who killed my husband,” the wife said.

After her husband failed to answer her calls, she went from hospital to hospital looking for him and finally, an officer at the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center broke the news.

Njoku was the father of a 15-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old twin boys.

The police said he was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 12:20 a.m. in a car in the 3700 block of Lottsford Vista Road.

“The preliminary investigation revealed Njoku was delivering food to a home in the area when he was shot,” the police said in a statement.

Njoku was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Detectives are currently right now at the scene, collecting evidence, speaking to witnesses, trying to piece everything together,” Pfc. Antonia Washington said.

The victim was said to be a happy, peace-loving person, who moved to the U.S. from Nigeria decades ago and recently started working for DoorDash.

DoorDash released this statement: “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our hearts go out to the Dasher’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time. The safety of our community is paramount and we immediately reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance in any way we can. We are actively working to get in touch with this Dasher’s family to extend our full support.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Plateau Boils As Gunmen Kill Many Travellers In Jos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Policeman Kills NSCDC Officer In Abuja In The Presence Of His Wife, Children
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Edo Kidnap Kingpin After Three-hour Gun Battle
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Bandits Release Kidnapped Nigerian University Students After N9m Ransom, Cartons of Milk
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME NSCDC Nabs Mastermind Behind Agip Pipeline Explosion In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Female Civil Defence Officer Declared Missing Days To Wedding In 2019 Found In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Travels To London Amid Reports Of Ill-health
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Analysis Of The Law And Politics Of Abba Kyari’s Extradition, By Festus Ogun
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram It’s Difficult To Reintegrate Boko Haram Who Killed In My Community For 12 Years — Shehu Of Borno
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Entertainment Nigerian Filmmakers React As Netflix Offers $90,000 For Nollywood, $500million For Asian, European Films
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Plateau Boils As Gunmen Kill Many Travellers In Jos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News High-Profile Nigerians Get Invites For Yusuf Buhari’s Wedding At Emir Of Bichi's Palace
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Five Dead As Gunmen Attack Police Station In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Muhammadu Buhari Doesn’t Bear His Father's Real Name — US Professor
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu, Aides Angry With Buhari, Presidency For Releasing Pictures Showing Ex-Lagos Governor With Walking Stick
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Legal Miracle Money: A Person Without Character Cannot Be Defamed — YouTuber's Lawyer Replies Apostle Suleman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Banker Sues UK Over Humiliating Treatment At Manchester Airport, Deportation
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB Suspends Monday's Sit-at-home Order In South-East
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad