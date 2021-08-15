”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

Chukwuemeka Odumeje, the General Overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, has lambasted the Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, over a comment the latter made regarding the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

 

Okotie, in a recent video, described Joshua as a magician disguised as a minister of God, noting that the Nigerian prophet was never called by God into the gospel ministry.

He said in the video, “What is the truth about TB Joshua? Who was he? Was he a product of Christianity? Or a practitioner of shamanism? Was he a servant of the Lord Jesus? Or some itinerant religious quack?

 

“Was he a true prophet, who was misunderstood? Or a hypocrite masquerading under the habiliment of the Faith?

 

“When God begins a work in scripture, particularly from the Old Testament, he begins with patterns, what we call types, shadows.

 

“You say why because the patterns determine the flow of power and authenticity of that enterprise. He is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet.”

 

Reacting, Odumeje warned Okotie to stop trolling the late Prophet and allow him to rest in peace, noting that the duo are not on the same level spiritually, indicating that Joshua had a greater power than Okotie. 

 

Odumeje also stated that he had never heard Okotie winning souls or performing miracles like Joshua did. 

 

He said, "I want to correct a stupid person and that is a man that doesn't want the general to rest in peace and allow their family to mourn the general and this man. That man is Chris Okotie," he said.

 

"Young man, we have respected you enough and I have never seen you do anything in this life. I have never you save any soul or perform any miracle like TB Joshua did yet you came out to say TB Joshua is a devil. You claim because he calls himself Emmanuel, he's a devil...if he answers the name of Christ, is he wrong? We must answer the name of our father but does that we mean we're Christ...

 

“When I look at you, I see that you're possessed. And listen to me, before you talk against him, you should establish if you're equal. When you cannot do what a man does, you have no right to talk about him because you're not in the same qualification or spiritual balance. You're too carnal for who TB Joshua is to open up your mouth.

 

"When I see you say you want to rule Nigeria, I see that you're suffering from insanity. You need a dirty slap to collect (sic) your senses. Listen, l don't reply to people with stories, I do that with the deadly spiritual weapon. Some men of God call police but I don't call police or lawyer, I'm a man of power."

 

The Nigerian televangelist, Joshua died on June 6 after hosting a programme on his church premises at Segun-Irefin Street, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria.

 

His body was interred on July 9 on the church premises as ordered by his wife and other members of the family.

 

However, his burial, which had in attendance eminent people from all walks of life, was boycotted by some top Nigerian pastors.

 

Their attitude towards the deceased triggered criticisms from some concerned Nigerians who linked their actions to envy.

