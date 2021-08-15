Breaking: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage have gone into isolation following their journey to the United Kingdom.

This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday.

Shehu told Vanguard that the decision of Buhari to isolate himself was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

Unconfirmed reports have it that upon his arrival at the United Kingdom, the President was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have allegedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Responding to The Guardian’s enquiry on the matter, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, explained that the President and members of his delegation would have to go on isolation in line with the guideline for international travels.

“Mr President and all of those on his delegation will isolate in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They all tested yesterday (Friday) and will follow up with another test in due course,” the Presidential Spokesman said.

President Buhari returned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Friday, after a trip to the United Kingdom, during which he saw his doctors.

The President left Nigeria on July 26, and stayed back in the United Kingdom for a medical check-up after he had participated in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPR) 2021-2025.