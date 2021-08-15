BREAKING: Court Orders Nigerian Army To Release Alleged IPOB Sponsor In Rivers

This was after Okeke's lawyer, Chinedum Agwaramgbo filed a fundamental right enforcement suit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

Justice Stephen Pam of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the Nigerian Army to release Tochukwu Okeke, who has been detained since July 5 over allegations of sponsoring the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

 

This was after Okeke's lawyer, Chinedum Agwaramgbo filed a fundamental right enforcement suit, Vanguard reports.

SaharaReporters Media

The court directed the service of the order on the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, Farouk Yahaha and the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Mechanized Division, Enugu, Taoreed Lagbaja, who were listed as 1st to 3rd Respondents in the suit marked FHC/PH/203/2021.

 

In a 26-paragraphed affidavit that was deposed to by Anih Nkem, the court was told that the Applicant was on July 5, arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport by military officers.

 

The deponent alleged that the Applicant had since then, remained in a military cell at Enugu.

 

“That in spite of the fact that nothing criminal or incriminating was established against him, the Respondents have failed to release him or charge him to court or have him transferred to Nigeria Police Force and have continued to detain him at their cell without good food or water.

 

“That the men and officers of the Respondents have conducted a search of his abode but all their searches and ransacking of his home did not yield anything insidious or incriminating against him or lend any credence to the vague accusations by the officers of the Respondents that he was suspected of being a sponsor of the proscribed terrorist group, IPOB and its ESN.

 

“That the physical, mental and emotional health condition of the Applicant is deteriorating daily under the tortuous incarceration by the Respondents.

 

“That I believe that there is a grave danger of the Applicant dying of health issues or brain complications at the hands of the Respondents except this honourable court intervenes to save his life,” the affidavit further read.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Abduct Three Herdsmen, Injure One In Nigeria's Capital City
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB Threatens South-East Governors, Monarchs, Politicians For Keeping Silent Over Police Killings In Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breaking: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Evacuates Diplomats As Deadly Taliban Fighters Move To Seize Afghanistan Capital, Kabul
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Afghan President, Ghani Flees Country As Taliban Fighters Move To Take Kabul
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Abduct Three Herdsmen, Injure One In Nigeria's Capital City
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB Threatens South-East Governors, Monarchs, Politicians For Keeping Silent Over Police Killings In Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breaking: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Evacuates Diplomats As Deadly Taliban Fighters Move To Seize Afghanistan Capital, Kabul
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Afghan President, Ghani Flees Country As Taliban Fighters Move To Take Kabul
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Top Nigerian University In Plateau Suspends Ongoing Examinations Amid Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Writes Lagos Airport Police Commissioner Over Extortion Of Students By Officers, Demands N186,400 Refund, Punishment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Is Shell Oil’s $110 Million Payment For Spill A Slap Or Remedy? By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governors Lalong, Akeredolu Lying, Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Killing Of 22 Muslim Travellers In Plateau—Islamic Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad