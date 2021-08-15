BREAKING: Plateau Governor, Lalong Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Local Council After Killing Of 22 Travellers

The governor said the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area to contain further security threats.

This comes a few hours after announcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of the state: Jos North, Jos South and Bassa. 

This was made known by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs,Macham Makut in a statement on Sunday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government”.

The governor urged citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

The governor said the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice. 

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2 pm today 15th August 2021,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Governors Lalong, Akeredolu Lying, Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Killing Of 22 Muslim Travellers In Plateau—Islamic Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Accountability Advocacy Group Stands By Publication Exposing Man's Alleged Involvement In Burning Of Police Stations In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stop Describing Bandits As Criminals If You Want Them To Surrender, Gumi Warns Nigerian Journalists
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Education Protect Students Or We'll Withdraw All Children From Boarding Schools — PTA Association President Tells Nigerian Governments
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity 807 School Pupils Stolen Under Buhari; Hope Nigeria Itself Won’t Be Abducted? – Ozekhome
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Slaughter Father, Two Sons In Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Governors Lalong, Akeredolu Lying, Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Killing Of 22 Muslim Travellers In Plateau—Islamic Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Terrorism Residents Panic As Deadly Taliban Fighters Surround Afghan Capital For Imminent Takeover From Armed Forces
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Nigerian Sentenced To 90 Months In US For Money Laundering, Identity Theft
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-President Jonathan's Former Aide, Kingsley Kuku Arrested In Amsterdam Over Child Pornography
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Calamitous Killing Of Muslims In Jos - A Dark Day In Nigeria's History, By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest 20, Rescue More Victims After Killing Of 22 Travellers In Plateau
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Accountability Advocacy Group Stands By Publication Exposing Man's Alleged Involvement In Burning Of Police Stations In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal How Nigeria's Former High Commissioner To Jamaica Implicated Me In Visa Fraud Because I Was Naive—Dismissed Worker
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Environment Niger Community Demands Renaming Of Zungeru Dam To Theirs, Lament Injustice In Retaining Current Name
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Group Gives Buhari 7 Days To Pay Striking Doctors With N4.8Billion Budgeted For Monitoring WhatsApp Messages, Others
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad