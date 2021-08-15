BREAKING: Plateau Governor, Lalong Imposes 24-hour Curfew In Local Council After Killing Of 22 Travellers

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area to contain further security threats.

This comes a few hours after announcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of the state: Jos North, Jos South and Bassa.

This was made known by the Governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs,Macham Makut in a statement on Sunday.

The statement quoted the governor as saying “from 2pm of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area. This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the Local Government”.

The governor urged citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

The governor said the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice.

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2 pm today 15th August 2021,” he said.