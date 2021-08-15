Son Of Buhari’s Admin Officer, Abubakar Maikano Kidnapped By Bandits

Bandits have abducted the son of Alhaji Abubakar Maikano, a top aide and Administrative Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The development comes nearly four months after the official residence of Maikano inside the Presidential Villa was burgled by unknown men.

President Muhammadu Buhari

According to reports, Sanusi Maikano was kidnapped on Saturday around 8:30 pm barely a few minutes after he returned from his farmhouse.

Witnesses said Sanusi was abducted in his residence in Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga Local Government Area in Kaduna State, Chronicles reports.

Gwantu is about 2 hours drive to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The armed bandits, numbering about eight, trailed Sanusi from his farmhouse to his residence, a security official said.

The bandits did not harm anybody inside the house, where Sanusi’s two wives also reside.

“When they came to the house, they found three young men, including the younger brother of the victim. They asked ‘where is Sanusi?’ They were told that he was not around. But they insisted that they saw him alighting from his car not long ago,” one of the sources said.

Another source said the gunmen tied up one of the young men identified as Sanusi’s younger brother.

“As the bandits were coming out of the gate, they met Sanusi coming in. They quickly released the boy and took away Sanusi,” the security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Sanusi, it was learned, was in his father’s house which is a stone's throw from his, when the assailants came to his house.

The gunmen took away their victim without firing any shots. “It was when they left the area and headed to the untarred road leading to the General Hospital that they fired four shots in the air,” another source said.

Sources said there was no security guard in the house when the gunmen came. It was gathered that one of the soldiers stationed in Gwantu always escorted Sanusi to his farmhouse located behind the Roman Catholic Church.

In May, robbers broke into Maikano’s official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, days before another attempt on the residence of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Professor Gambari lives on a street next to the Presidential Villa.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, while confirming the incident at Gambari’s residence, said: “The police, in a related development, is searching for a suspected burglar who unsuccessfully attempted to break into the house of Maikano Abdullahi on Thursday, last week.

“Maikano lives on the same street with the Chief of Staff, close to the Villa,” he said.