Top Nigerian University In Plateau Suspends Ongoing Examinations Amid Insecurity

The Management of the University of Jos has suspended the ongoing second-semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The announcement comes amid the insecurity in the state as gunmen shot at travellers along Rukuba Road in the Jos North local government area of the state, killing 22 persons and injuring others.

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi disclosed in a statement on Sunday, that the examinations, slated for August 16 to August 21, have been suspended till further notice

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos which has made the government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled to hold between Monday, August 16 and Saturday, August 21, have been suspended until further notice,” the deputy registrar said in the statement.

Abdullahi said management had also advised students living in hostels on campus to avoid unnecessary movements, NAN reports.

“All students of the university residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements.

“Management is working in collaboration with the security agencies and the government, to ensure that the safety of lives and properties of members of the university community, particularly students, is adequately protected.

“Similarly, students that are resident outside the campus, and members of staff, are also advised to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect,” he said.

Abdullahi thanked the state government and security agencies for ensuring the safety of students and staff of the university at all times.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong had directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area to contain further security threats.

This comes a few hours after announcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of the state: Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa.

The governor urged citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies to maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

The governor said the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice.

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2 pm today 15th August 2021,” he said.