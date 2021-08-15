Top Nigerian University In Plateau Suspends Ongoing Examinations Amid Insecurity

Management had also advised students living in hostels on campus to avoid unnecessary movements

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 15, 2021

The Management of the University of Jos has suspended the ongoing second-semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session.

 

The announcement comes amid the insecurity in the state as gunmen shot at travellers along Rukuba Road in the Jos North local government area of the state, killing 22 persons and injuring others. 

The Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university, Abdullahi Abdullahi disclosed in a statement on Sunday, that the examinations, slated for August 16 to August 21, have been suspended till further notice

 

“Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos which has made the government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North, Management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

 

 “Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled to hold between Monday, August 16 and Saturday, August 21, have been suspended until further notice,” the deputy registrar said in the statement.

 

Abdullahi said management had also advised students living in hostels on campus to avoid unnecessary movements, NAN reports.

 

“All students of the university residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements.

 

“Management is working in collaboration with the security agencies and the government, to ensure that the safety of lives and properties of members of the university community, particularly students, is adequately protected.

 

“Similarly, students that are resident outside the campus, and members of staff, are also advised to remain at home while the 24-hour curfew remains in effect,” he said.

 

Abdullahi thanked the state government and security agencies for ensuring the safety of students and staff of the university at all times.

 

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong had directed the imposition of a 24-hour curfew in Jos North local government area to contain further security threats.

 

This comes a few hours after announcing a dusk-to-dawn curfew in three local government areas of the state: Jos North, Jos South, and Bassa. 

 

The governor urged citizens to abide by the curfew and remain indoors to allow security agencies to maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

 

The governor said the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area will remain in force until further notice. 

 

“Again, citizens are to note that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North will take effect from 2 pm today 15th August 2021,” he said. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Teacher Drugged Schoolgirl, 12, With Codeine, Impregnated Her -Police
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education NANS: Ekiti Governor Fayemi Busy Fighting For Security Votes, His Wife Lying About Killing Of FUOYE Students
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Tunde Bakare Urges Government To Overhaul Nigeria’s Education System
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME I didn’t Touch Her, She Wasn't My Student -Says Ghana Lecturer As He Threatens To Sue BBC
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Left To Rot: Sad Tales Of Sokoto’s Almajiri Schools
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Abduct Three Herdsmen, Injure One In Nigeria's Capital City
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB Threatens South-East Governors, Monarchs, Politicians For Keeping Silent Over Police Killings In Region
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Northern Groups Write US Embassy, Demand Fairness For Disgraced Nigerian Police Chief, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Breaking: Buhari, Others Isolate After UK Trip
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Terrorism US Evacuates Diplomats As Deadly Taliban Fighters Move To Seize Afghanistan Capital, Kabul
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Afghan President, Ghani Flees Country As Taliban Fighters Move To Take Kabul
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Orders Nigerian Army To Release Alleged IPOB Sponsor In Rivers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Group Writes Lagos Airport Police Commissioner Over Extortion Of Students By Officers, Demands N186,400 Refund, Punishment
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Is Shell Oil’s $110 Million Payment For Spill A Slap Or Remedy? By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity ”You Need A Dirty Slap, I've Never Seen You Perform Miracles Like TB Joshua Did"— Odumeje Blasts Pastor Okotie Over Controversial Video
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Governors Lalong, Akeredolu Lying, Shedding Crocodile Tears Over Killing Of 22 Muslim Travellers In Plateau—Islamic Group
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad