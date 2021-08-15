Unknown Gunmen Abduct Three Herdsmen, Injure One In Nigeria's Capital City

Some kidnappers on Sunday invaded a Fulani settlement in Dogon-Ruwa community, Kwali Area Council, Abuja and abducted three herders leaving one injured.

A resident of the community, Danladi, said the incident happened around 1:23 am on Sunday, when the kidnappers arrived in their large number, wielding AK-47 rifles, Daily Trust reports.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to him, the kidnappers invaded two Fulani settlements in the community and while one of the herders attempted to escape, he was inflicted with injuries with a machete by one of the gunmen.

“It was when one of the herders was attempting to escape that he was attacked with a machete by one of the kidnappers,” he said.

Ardo of Fulani, the spokesman for Gwomani chiefdom, Malam Haruna Gambo, confirmed the incident. He said the kidnappers initially whisked away four herders but later allowed the injured one to go.

“It was when they [kidnappers] were leading them [herders] into the bush and discovered that blood was rushing too much in which they abandoned him and went away with the remaining victims,” he said.

He said the injured herder had been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.