BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Many Students In Zamfara, Kill Policeman, Three Others

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students and teachers of the College of Agriculture in the Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

SaharaReporters gathered that a police officer and three security officials of the institution were also killed by the gunmen.

A source said "the gunmen came on motorcycles and arrived at the school on Sunday evening, shooting sporadically".

Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits attacks.

The bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the large deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states.

The latest incident comes a few weeks after bandits abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers, and workers.

Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except

Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.

