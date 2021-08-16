BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Many Students In Zamfara, Kill Policeman, Three Others

Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits attacks.

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Aug 16, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted many students and teachers of the College of Agriculture in the Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

SaharaReporters gathered that a police officer and three security officials of the institution were also killed by the gunmen.

SaharaReporters Media

A source said "the gunmen came on motorcycles and arrived at the school on Sunday evening, shooting sporadically".

Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits attacks.

The bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the large deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states.

The latest incident comes a few weeks after bandits abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers, and workers.

Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except

Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Two Zamfara College Workers, One Student Escape From Kidnappers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Lawmaker In Tears After Seeing Thousands Of Constituents In Refugee Camps In Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Terrorism War Is Over In Afghanistan, We Don't Want To Harm Anyone—Deadly Taliban Declares New Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Gunmen Killed 5 People, Injured Others In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Terrorism Extremist Movement, Taliban To Soon Declare Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan After President Ghani's Exit
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion A Forensic Analysis Of The First Lady's Cry
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News After A Long Wait, Buhari Signs Controversial Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Whitewashing Is A Waste; History Has Already Judged Babangida, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Police How Lagos Police Arrested Me In Front Of My House, Charged Me With 'Dangerous Hangout'—Former Detainee
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Police Group Demands Release Of 12 Mouka Foam Workers Illegally Detained By Lagos Police Over Strike Action
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal UK-based Nigerian Businessman Accuses Police Of Frustrating Probe Of Brother-In-Law Over Death Of Sister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Former Judge Remanded In Prison Over N730,000 Fraud In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ondo Lawmaker, Adedayo Omolafe 'Expensive' Is Dead
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Zamfara College Workers, One Student Escape From Kidnappers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Teenager Sues Lawmaker For N100million Damages After Illegal Detention Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Lawmaker In Tears After Seeing Thousands Of Constituents In Refugee Camps In Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad