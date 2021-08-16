BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Oil Workers In Imo, Kill Four

Not fewer than four workers of Lee Engineering Company have been confirmed dead on Monday following an attack by gunmen in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was learnt that the oil workers were going to their oil plant in Assa Community when the attackers shot them.



Four persons died instantly while many others sustained injuries.

It was gathered that the oil plant in the community was under construction by the oil company, The PUNCH reports.

Confirming the incident, the national president of Congress of Ohaji Youths, Emmanuel Ugorji, said some community leaders and security agents, including himself, have visited the scene.

He aslo called on the government to beef up security in the area, noting that gunmen were terrorising the area in recent times.

The enraged youth leader said, “The first attack by this group was an attack on Oil Serve company and the second one was the kidnapping of the Cluster Development Board Chairman, Godswill Uzomba, whose whereabouts have remained unknown for three months now and followed by burning of ZEROC equipment at Watersmith industrial park by a known criminal gang.”

The president-general of the Assa autonomous community, Bartholomew Obodo, also confirmed the attack to our correspondent.

He called on the Nigerian government to come to the rescue of his people.

The police spokesperson in the state, Micheal Abattam, promised to get the details and revert to our correspondent but he had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.