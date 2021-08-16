BREAKING: Ondo Lawmaker, Adedayo Omolafe 'Expensive' Is Dead

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr Adedayo Omolafe has passed on.

Omolafe, popularly called "Expensive" died in Akure, the capital city of Ondo state in early hours of Monday, August 16, 2021.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former chairman of Akure South council area of Ondo state.

“He was unconscious last night (Sunday night) and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo," a source said.

He reportedly died around 2 am on Monday morning at his Akure residence.

