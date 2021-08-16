BREAKING: Ondo Lawmaker, Adedayo Omolafe 'Expensive' Is Dead

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former chairman of Akure South council area of Ondo state.

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Aug 16, 2021

A member of the House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Mr Adedayo Omolafe has passed on. 

Omolafe, popularly called "Expensive" died in Akure, the capital city of Ondo state in early hours of Monday, August 16, 2021.

He was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a former chairman of Akure South council area of Ondo state.

“He was unconscious last night (Sunday night) and rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owo," a source said. 

He reportedly died around 2 am on Monday morning at his Akure residence. 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News After A Long Wait, Buhari Signs Controversial Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Teenager Sues Lawmaker For N100million Damages After Illegal Detention Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Buhari Under Pressure To Remove Governor Buni As APC Party Chairman Amid Multi-billion Naira Asset Declaration Scandal
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Zonal Congress Ends In Chaos As Thugs Snatch Ballot Boxes
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How N4bn In ‘Secret' Ondo Government Account Was Uncovered, The Illegal Transactions Carried Out Without Authorisation
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Governor Akeredolu Sacks Ondo Attorney-General
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News After A Long Wait, Buhari Signs Controversial Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Opinion Whitewashing Is A Waste; History Has Already Judged Babangida, By Owei Lakemfa
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Police How Lagos Police Arrested Me In Front Of My House, Charged Me With 'Dangerous Hangout'—Former Detainee
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
Police Group Demands Release Of 12 Mouka Foam Workers Illegally Detained By Lagos Police Over Strike Action
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Scandal UK-based Nigerian Businessman Accuses Police Of Frustrating Probe Of Brother-In-Law Over Death Of Sister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Former Judge Remanded In Prison Over N730,000 Fraud In Adamawa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Zamfara College Workers, One Student Escape From Kidnappers
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Teenager Sues Lawmaker For N100million Damages After Illegal Detention Over Facebook Post
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Lawmaker In Tears After Seeing Thousands Of Constituents In Refugee Camps In Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian University Calls For Parent-Teacher Meeting, Parents Kick, Say University Not Primary Or Secondary School
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad