BREAKING: Two Zamfara College Workers, One Student Escape From Kidnappers

The Provost of the College, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara, was also kidnapped earlier in the year and later released.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

Two staff members and one of the students abducted by suspected bandits from Zamfara College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura have escaped and returned to the college.

 

This was disclosed by the Deputy Provost of the College, Ali Atiku, while speaking to journalists on Monday.

“Two staff (members) and one student escaped from the bandits after they kidnapped them and returned to the school early this morning.

 

"As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits have kidnapped 15 students all of them male, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen.”

 

The Provost of the College, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara, was also kidnapped earlier in the year and later released. 

 

SaharaReporters had reported that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted many students and others from the school. 

 

A source had said, "The gunmen came on motorcycles and arrived at the school on Sunday evening, shooting sporadically."

 

Niger, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto and many other states in North-west and North-central Nigeria are bedevilled by bandits attacks.

 

The bandits kill and kidnap at will despite the large deployment of police officers and soldiers to the affected states.

 

The latest incident comes a few weeks after bandits abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

 

In February 2021, gunmen struck the Government Secondary School in Kagara, Niger State, abducting school pupils, teachers, and workers.

 

Also on December 11, 2020, 344 secondary schoolboys were abducted from Kankara in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, while he was there.

 

In February 2018, 110 schoolgirls were also abducted by Boko Haram from the Government Girls' Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State. Five died in the process while others were later released, except Leah Sharibu, a Christian girl who refused to renounce her faith.

 

Hundreds of schoolgirls were also kidnapped in Chibok in 2014 by Boko Haram, some of whom have not been released till date.

