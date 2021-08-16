Buhari And Former Military Tyrant, Ibrahim Babangida Have Mutual Interests—Presidential Aide

The president’s congratulatory message was issued by one of his spokesmen, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to former President Ibrahim Babangida, wishing him a ‘long and healthy life’, as he marks his 80th birthday.

 

Buhari added that he has interests similar to that of the former military dictator.

 

“President Buhari noted that as former military commanders during the war, both retiring as generals, they have mutual interests, great hopes, and expectations in a strong and united Nigeria,” Shehu said in a statement on Monday.

 

He expressed hope that privileged Nigerians like Babangida and others like himself would recommit to ongoing efforts to help the nation to achieve more glory, progress, and prosperity.

 

Babangida was born on August 17, 1941.

 

He was Nigeria’s military president between August 1985 and August 1993.

 

He led the coup of August 1985 to topple Buhari who was then the Head of State from December 31, 1983.

 

At the time of the coup, Babangida was the Chief of Army Staff.

 

His administration also conducted the 1993 presidential election, which the late M.K.O Abiola, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), was said to be winning until Babangida cancelled it for no obvious reason. 

 

Abiola’s challenger in the election was Bashir Tofa, candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC). 

Saharareporters, New York

