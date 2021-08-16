Court Fixes Date To Hear Nigerian Government’s Suit Against Striking Doctors

When the matter came up by way of originating summons, the vacation judge, Justice John Targema, said that the claimant’s application would be taken.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday fixed September 15 to hear an application brought by the Federal Government against the striking resident doctors.

He however, directed that the defendant should appear on the next adjourned date to show cause why the “No work, no pay” rule should not be enforced against it.

Targema thereafter adjourned until September 15 for hearing of the application from parties.

The resident doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors began the strike on August 2.

SaharaReporters had on Saturday reported that the Federal Government dragged the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria over the ongoing industrial strike action.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, had disclosed this in a letter addressed to NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health.

“Whereas trade dispute has arisen and now exists between NARD and the Federal Ministry of Health/Federal Government and whereas efforts to promote settlement through conciliation were ongoing but had now failed.

“Considering the facts that members of NARD who are classified as essential services workers/employees had embarked on strike on August 2, over the issues under conciliation.

“Contrary to the provisions of Section 18 of the Trade Disputes Act CAP T8, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, after attending a Conciliation and Agreement Review meeting on July 22.

“Further considering that the Federal Ministry of Health claims to have and produced evidence to have met most of their demands based on the various Memorandum of Action reached during past conciliations, especially that of July 22.

“Now therefore, I, Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by section 17 of the Trades Disputes Act , CAP T8 laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

“‘I, hereby refer the matter for consideration, and the issues in dispute to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria for adjudication,” the minister had said.

The strike was due to what NARD called the failure of the government to meet its demands after the government entered into a memorandum of action that led to it calling off its strike in 2020.

One of the demands was the withdrawal of the circular by the Head of Service removing House Officers from the scheme of service.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

