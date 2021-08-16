How 50 Nigerians Were Lost To Insecurity In Last Three Days

About 50 persons have been killed during various attacks that happened across the country in the last three days.

These attacks came as the presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, claimed that security challenges in the country were being "played up" to tarnish the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

According to an article by Adesina on Thursday, he said, “Some people want to downplay infrastructure, and play up insecurity, all in an attempt to vitiate the achievements of the Buhari administration.”

But during the weekends, different attacks which led to the death of many Nigerians happened thereby negating the spokesperson's claims.

Recall that a former councillor, Hassan Tukur, was killed by unknown gunmen in Zamfara State exactly the day Adesina published the article.

Also, two policemen met with their death after armed men attacked the Izombe Police Divisional Headquarters, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Peoples Gazette reports that at Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state, 25 commuters were killed by hoodlums on Saturday August 14 while on the same day, eight farmers were killed by bandits in two villages, Buruku and Udaw‎a, of Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna state.

In Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State, bandits killed nine persons on Sunday August 15. The nine people were killed in Begindo, Dantudu and Tulutu villages.

In the late hours of Sunday, bandits killed four students and abducted 15 persons at the College of Agriculture and Animal Health in Bakura, Zamfara.

Before Adesina falsely claimed that insecurity is being “played up” in the country last Thursday, bandits in several coordinated attacks have kidnapped students in their hundreds for ransom across Katsina, Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger and Zamfara states.

Over 100 students kidnapped in Tegina, Niger State, are still in bondage, more than 70 days after they were kidnapped in May. Similarly, students kidnapped in Kebbi State are yet to be freed.

Last week governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, Buhari’s home state, lamented that 10 out of 34 local governments in his state were under the control of bandits, while urging Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, to deploy technology in combating insecurity in the state.