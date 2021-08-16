How Gunmen Killed 5 People, Injured Others In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

No few than five people were reportedly killed, while five others were injured on Sunday during an attack on Madamai community in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State Sunday.

An eyewitness, 56-year-old Emmanuel Nache, who escaped with gunshots, said the attackers invaded their community in large numbers around 5:00 am and started shooting sporadically.

“As I went to the farm early morning, I started hearing gunshots and in the process of running for safety, a bullet hit my right hand.

"The invaders destroyed houses and farmlands in the affected areas," he told Daily Trust.

Linda Moses, 31 who also escaped said she sighted the corpses of four people known to her.

Sadly, Moses' 12-year-old daughter, Joyce, was also reportedly shot in the groin by the assailants.



However, five victims that sustained different kinds of injuries from the attack were identified as Emmanuel Nache, 56; Ibrahim Ishaya, 27; Joyce Moses, 12; Linda Moses, 31; and Rejoice Monday, 4; and said to be receiving treatment at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital, Kafanchan.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident, said five people were killed, and nine houses and three vehicles were burnt by the attackers.

Aruwan identified the deceased persons as Janet Yakubu, Gambk Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs Monday, and Humphrey Barnabas.

“The Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Hajiya Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident,” he added.

