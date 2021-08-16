Nigerian Army Pardons New Batch Of Over 200 Boko Haram Fighters, Families

The army high command noted that a total of 186 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered on Saturday led by their Amir, Manye Aga, to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Ajiri.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 16, 2021

The Nigerian Army has stated that it received a fresh batch of over 200 repentant Boko Haram fighters and their family members in clearance operations in Saturday and Sunday in Borno State.

The army high command noted that a total of 186 Boko Haram terrorists surrendered on Saturday led by their Amir, Manye Aga, to troops of Operation Hadin Kai at the Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Ajiri.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the military received 33 additional Boko Haram fighters from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua and Kondilla villages, who surrendered to own troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, Banki Junction in Bama.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, stated these in a release on Monday, obtained by SaharaReporters, despite the outcries and widespread condemnation that had greeted the exercise.

Many Nigerians have called for the due prosecution of the former fighters instead of a blanket pardon and rehabilitation with tax payers’ money.

The army spokesman in a release said, “Following the recent unprecedented and massive surrendering of Boko Haram Terrorists in Bama Operational area between August 2 and 4, there has been confusion and severe apprehension in the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province especially amongst its top ranking commanders over the depleting strength of its members, which has drastically dwindled their overall fighting efficiency.

“It is against this back drop that the terrorists group opted for the use of propaganda via AMAQ Terrorists Media Wing with the aim to portray the group as if it is still a potent force in the North East.

“The current trend of apprehension in their camps was further aggravated by the recent alarming turn out of members of the terrorists group, who came out in droves with their families to lay down their arms and surrender to own troops at Mafa Local Government Area on 14 August, 2021.

“A total of 186 Boko Haram Terrorists members led by their Amir, Manye Aga, comprising 67 adult males, 54 adult females and 65 children surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Ajiri. Items recovered from the surrendered terrorists include, several AK 47 rifles and magazines, a locally made pistol and 8 locally fabricated daggers.

“Similarly, on 15 August, 2021, the Theatre took custody of additional Boko Haram fighters, comprising of 4 adult males, 11 adult females and 18 children from Landanli, Azah, Ngaridua and Kondilla villages, who surrendered to own troops of 151 Task Force Battalion, Banki Junction in Bama.

“ISWAP is yet to come to terms with the reality of its current predicament, which has posed serious negative impact on its prowess. 

“It is also worthy of note that the terrorists are overwhelmed with palpable fear and are making desperate efforts to halt the ongoing surrendering of their fighters from the Tumbus and Sambisa axis.

 “The Nigerian Military is more resolute in intensifying both kinetic and non-kinetic efforts in the fight against insurgency, banditry and sundry crimes in the country.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Nigerian Army Detains Enugu Governor’s Aide Since July Over IPOB Membership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Military NAF Destroys Insurgents’ Logistics Base In Borno
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME One Of Deadliest Sets Of Criminals In Nigeria Arrested -Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Nigerian Army Chief Buratai Supports Zamfara-Bandits Peace Negotiations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Nigerian Army Redeploys Nine Generals, Approves New Postings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military NAF Training Helicopter Crashes In Enugu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam 'Use Headless Mannequins To Advertise Clothes, Cover Their Breast, Bottom Shapes, They Look Like Human Beings'— Kano Islamic Police Announces Ban
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army Detains Enugu Governor’s Aide Since July Over IPOB Membership
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Emptied Bank Accounts Of Many Nigerians – 46-year-old Suspect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets Younger Brother, Says Biafra Must Be Reality
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International US Asks Afghan Citizens To Relocate To America Following Taliban Takeover
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Court Fixes Date To Hear Nigerian Government’s Suit Against Striking Doctors
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Miracle Money: The Apostle Suleman’s Debacle By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023: Power For Power! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics We're Different From IPOB, Have No Military Wing, Buhari Government Can’t Outlaw Us—Yoruba Secessionist Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Court Awards N4million Compensation To Businessman Detained, Tortured After Catching Policeman Sleeping With His Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Lessons From Afghanistan: The Imperative For A United Spirit Against Insurgency By Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq.
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad