Nigerian Monarch, Olu Of Warri's Crown Goes Missing, Police Declare Princes Wanted

The Nigerian Police Force has declared two sons of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, wanted for stealing the royal crown.

According to reports, Prince Oyowoli Emiko and Prince Omatsuli Emiko are currently wanted for breaking into the private apartment of Olu of Warri in Delta State and stealing the crown.

File Photo

It was also learnt that the Federal High Court in Benin City, Edo State, had issued warrants of arrest for both men.

A special police gazette had also declared both men wanting.

It was issued by the Force Criminal Investigation Department Zone ‘5’ Headquarters, Benin City on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.