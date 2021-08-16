Nigerian University Calls For Parent-Teacher Meeting, Parents Kick, Say University Not Primary Or Secondary School

The Osun State University, Osogbo in Osun State has called for a Parents-Teacher meeting to discuss the welfare of the students of the school.

The meeting, tagged Parents’ Forum by the university, is scheduled to hold at the its main campus in Osogbo.

SaharaReporters obtained a memo signed by the Registrar of the institution, G.A.A. Shittu in which he stated the date, venue and reasons for the meeting.

The memo reads, "This is to inform all esteemed Parents/Guardians of Students of Osun State University that a meeting of Parents’ Forum has been scheduled to hold as follows.

"Date: Monday, 16th August, 2021

Time: 3:00pm

Venue: Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Main Campus, Osogbo

"Please, note that the welfare of your children/wards will be discussed at this meeting."

Some parents have however kicked against it, saying their children attend a university and not a secondary where it is "easy" to call parents for such meetings.

"It is a university and not a primary or secondary school. University students come from all over the country and sometimes from outside so it doesn't make sense to ask parents to come to the school," a parent told SaharaReporters.

"Many parents are not even in Nigeria while some in Nigeria may be living in other regions, so it will cost parents a lot to travel to the school," another parent said.