We May Return Sit-at-home Order To South-East States – IPOB Reacts To Monday’s Compliance Despite Suspension

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has stated that it is considering recommencing the every Monday sit-at-home order it earlier made to push for the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

The group had last weekend while speaking through its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, called off the sit-at-home order, saying that the exercise would henceforth hold only on days its leader, Kanu would appear in court.



But despite the suspension of the exercise, Awka, Onitsha, Nnewi, Nsukka, Aba and other major towns in the South-East states on Monday observed the sit-at-home order, making the group reconsider its stand.

Emma Powerful, who spoke to some journalists, in reaction to the observance of the order, despite the suspension, said that IPOB was no longer forcing anyone to stay at home, but added that people voluntarily decided to observe it to show how they feel about the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the exercise was not entirely banned but was only suspended, and that since the people were fine with it, the group might reintroduce it.

He, however, said that would be after due consultation.

“Yes, we observed that people decided to sit at home today. We did not tell them to do so, and we did not force anybody,” Powerful said.

“They are doing it to show how they feel about the detention of Kanu.

“We suspended the sit-at-home for this Monday, but after consultation, we can decide to order that people should sit at home again by next Monday. As for this Monday, the people are just expressing their feelings. We are still consulting, and we will let people know later,” he noted.

SaharaReporters earlier today reported that some major roads in the South-East states of Anambra and Imo remained deserted on Monday while some businesses were also shut in observance of the sit-at-home despite a counter-directive from IPOB.

Checks by SaharaReporters on Monday morning had revealed that most towns in the South-East still observed the sit-at-home as some major roads were deserted and many businesses remained shut today in compliance with the old order.

“Everywhere looks deserted from busy streets to major market roads. One of them is the Aba-Port-Harcourt Road in Abia State. It is quite scanty. No movement,” an observer had stated.

The same was noticed along the Onitsha-Owerri road as people deliberately chose to sit at home.

“Most filling stations are shut in Onitsha, Anambra State this morning. Orlu Road in Imo State is also deserted,” another resident had told SaharaReporters.

Aba town in Abia is a ghost town while Nsukka in Enugu is also deserted on Monday morning.

“Some business owners and consumers sat at home not necessarily because they love to, but because they don't want to die. Even though IPOB has allowed people to come out, but what about the miscreants and hoodlums waiting for an opportunity to break into shops and loot people’s goods in the name of disobedience?” a resident had queried.