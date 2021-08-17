54 Nigerian Soldiers Jailed For Demanding Better Arms, Regain Freedom After Seven Years

In 2014, the soldiers, who asked for better weapons to fight Boko Haram insurgency, were charged with mutiny and sentenced to death.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 17, 2021

About 54 Nigerian soldiers, who were convicted for demanding better equipment to fight insurgency, have regained their freedom.

In 2014, the soldiers, who asked for better weapons to fight Boko Haram insurgency, were charged with mutiny and sentenced to death.

File Photo

However, the death sentence was commuted to 10 years jail term after the case was reviewed.

The soldiers were, however, released on Tuesday from the medium-security custodian centre, Kirikiri, Apapa maximum prison, and Ikoyi correctional centre after which they were taken to the chambers of human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Falana, who represented the soldiers at the military court-martial, argued that “the only allegation proved against them at the courts-martial was that they protested the refusal of the military authorities to provide weapons to fight insurgency.”

 He added, “Unlike many soldiers who deserted the army, the convicts were ready to defend the territorial integrity of the country. They only made a legitimate demand for equipment to fight the insurgents who were better equipped and motivated.

“The second batch of convicts actually fought and defeated the Boko Haram troops at Delwa in Borno State when weapons were eventually made available to them.

“But for having the temerity to demand weapons they were convicted and sentenced to death.”

The resilience of the jihadist group Boko Haram in Nigeria has posed enormous security, humanitarian and governance challenges.

Since 2011, Boko Haram has conducted terrorist attacks on religious and political groups, local police, and the military, as well as attacking civilians in villages and public spaces, particularly in the northeast.

However, the death of the Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau, after being attacked by a deadlier faction, the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) raised concerns over the fight against insurgency in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Terrorism Taliban Grants Afghanistan Women Permission To Have Education Up To University Level, But Must Wear Hijab
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism The Lessons We Learn From Afghanistan – Buhari Writes On Taliban’s Takeover, Terrorism Fears
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Again, Bandits Invade Zamfara, Kill Seven, Abduct 20 Women
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Again, Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna Village, Kill Six People, Many Declared Missing
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insurgency Southern Kaduna: Aid Worker Narrates How Mysterious Rain Quenched Flames As Gunmen Set ECWA Church On Fire
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Islam Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Hushpuppi: Police Panel Submits ‘Damning Report’ On Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Two Hospital Clowns At London Hospital, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Economy After Silence On Attorney-General Malami, Obi Cubana's Abuse Of Nigerian Naira, Central Bank Again Threatens To Arrest, Prosecute Abusers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Taliban Grants Afghanistan Women Permission To Have Education Up To University Level, But Must Wear Hijab
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News I Wish My 20-year-old Daughter Graduated From School Before Marrying Buhari's Son – Emir Of Bichi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad