BREAKING: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Others In 2021 Africa Nations Tournament

The Super Eagles have been drawn with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

This was announced at an event held in Yaounde Cameroon on Tuesday evening.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) in a published document of the match schedule for the tournament, says the 2021 AFCON is scheduled to take place from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

CAF has scheduled the opening match to be played at the newly built Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, which has a capacity of 60,000.

See full groups below:

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau

Group E: Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote D’ Ivoire

Group F: Mali, Mauritania, Gambia, Tunisia

