Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced

His burial was delayed because the family wanted to carry out post-mortem on his body.

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Aug 17, 2021

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the late revolutionary lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will be laid to rest on August 27 in Ondo State. 

Director of the International Press Centre and close associate of the family, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mohammed died on August 11 following a brief illness. 

He was 52.

His burial was delayed because the family wanted to carry out post-mortem on his body.  See Also Sports Mohammed Fawehinmi: Gone Too Soon (Being A Special Tribute) By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

According to Arogundade, the night of tributes and service of songs will be held on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the family will hold the service of songs at the Vining Hall, Adetiloye House, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja from 4:00 pm.

“Interment will be on Friday, August 27 at Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s compound in Oka, Ore Road, Ondo, Ondo State at 9:00 am.

“Outing service comes up on Sunday, August 29, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos at 10:00 am,” he said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Others In 2021 Africa Nations Tournament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Northern Nigeria Trends On Twitter As Users Fear Muslim North May Become Another Afghanistan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Grants Nigeria's Central Bank Power To Freeze Accounts Of Financial Technology Companies Over Alleged Fraudulent Deals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist Group Preaches Lessons From Afghanistan Crisis, Says US, Others Won't Save Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International European Union Gives Conditions To Work With Taliban Regime In Afghanistan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Others In 2021 Africa Nations Tournament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Northern Nigeria Trends On Twitter As Users Fear Muslim North May Become Another Afghanistan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Grants Nigeria's Central Bank Power To Freeze Accounts Of Financial Technology Companies Over Alleged Fraudulent Deals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Suit By 36 State Attorneys Generals Over Unremitted Funds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist Group Preaches Lessons From Afghanistan Crisis, Says US, Others Won't Save Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International European Union Gives Conditions To Work With Taliban Regime In Afghanistan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad