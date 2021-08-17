Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the late revolutionary lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, will be laid to rest on August 27 in Ondo State.

Director of the International Press Centre and close associate of the family, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mohammed died on August 11 following a brief illness.

He was 52.

His burial was delayed because the family wanted to carry out post-mortem on his body.

According to Arogundade, the night of tributes and service of songs will be held on Wednesday.

It was learnt that the family will hold the service of songs at the Vining Hall, Adetiloye House, Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Oba Akinjobi Road, GRA, Ikeja from 4:00 pm.

“Interment will be on Friday, August 27 at Chief Gani Fawehinmi’s compound in Oka, Ore Road, Ondo, Ondo State at 9:00 am.

“Outing service comes up on Sunday, August 29, at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Lagos at 10:00 am,” he said.