Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists

The Pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for reintegrating 'repentant' Boko Haram terrorists into society.

The National Chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the 'repentant' Boko Haram insurgents should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

File photo used to illustrate story

He further expressed concern as a large number of these assailants that have caused many Nigerians grief, are finding their way back to the society they once threw into anguish.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, made the observation in a statement he personally signed, which was released by the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement was entitled, ‘On repentant Boko Haram Terrorists and the Principle of Equity and Justice’.

It read, “We are currently witnessing large scale surrender of large numbers of Boko Haram Insurgents, among whom are bomb makers, commanders, arsonists, rapists, and child snatchers.

“Do we have good reason to cheer and hope for an end to this decade-old insanity? Is ‘I am sorry’ enough to bring relief to Nigerians and the thousands of the dead and the maimed? What of those victims bombed in the churches, mosques, schools, and markets? What of all the men and women in uniform murdered by them?

“Who can count the thousands of widows and orphans they have created?

“So, what do we do with them? Should we just embrace them and trust them wholesale? Are their moves informed by altruistic repentance? We seriously doubt.

“We join the Governor of Borno (Babagana Zulum), The Shehu of Borno, Senator Ndume and millions of Nigerians in pondering over this development and our simple advice is: Bring them to trial, or free all others presently in custody anywhere, while we Nigerians plead guilty of naivety and gullibility in the extreme, punishable by more insurrection and anarchy.”