Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists

He further expressed concern as a large number of these assailants that have caused many Nigerians grief, are finding their way back to the society they once threw into anguish.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Aug 17, 2021

The Pan-Northern socio-political organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has berated the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for reintegrating 'repentant' Boko Haram terrorists into society.

The National Chairman of the group, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said the 'repentant' Boko Haram insurgents should be prosecuted for the crimes committed against Nigerians.

File photo used to illustrate story

He further expressed concern as a large number of these assailants that have caused many Nigerians grief, are finding their way back to the society they once threw into anguish.

Ogbeh, a former Minister of Agriculture, made the observation in a statement he personally signed, which was released by the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The statement was entitled, ‘On repentant Boko Haram Terrorists and the Principle of Equity and Justice’.

It read, “We are currently witnessing large scale surrender of large numbers of Boko Haram Insurgents, among whom are bomb makers, commanders, arsonists, rapists, and child snatchers.

“Do we have good reason to cheer and hope for an end to this decade-old insanity? Is ‘I am sorry’ enough to bring relief to Nigerians and the thousands of the dead and the maimed? What of those victims bombed in the churches, mosques, schools, and markets? What of all the men and women in uniform murdered by them?

“Who can count the thousands of widows and orphans they have created?

“So, what do we do with them? Should we just embrace them and trust them wholesale? Are their moves informed by altruistic repentance? We seriously doubt.

“We join the Governor of Borno (Babagana Zulum), The Shehu of Borno, Senator Ndume and millions of Nigerians in pondering over this development and our simple advice is: Bring them to trial, or free all others presently in custody anywhere, while we Nigerians plead guilty of naivety and gullibility in the extreme, punishable by more insurrection and anarchy.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 54 Nigerian Soldiers Jailed For Demanding Better Arms, Regain Freedom After Seven Years
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Faces Of Boko Haram Commanders Released From Own Video Clips
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News PHOTOS Of 82 Chibok Girls Boarding A Helicopter From Banki To Abuja
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 7, injure 40 In Borno
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Borno State: Boko Haram Ambush Police Convoy, Kill One
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram Buratai To Theater Commander: Give Me Shekau Within 40 Days
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Suit By 36 State Attorneys Generals Over Unremitted Funds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist Group Preaches Lessons From Afghanistan Crisis, Says US, Others Won't Save Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International European Union Gives Conditions To Work With Taliban Regime In Afghanistan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Others In 2021 Africa Nations Tournament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Northern Nigeria Trends On Twitter As Users Fear Muslim North May Become Another Afghanistan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Grants Nigeria's Central Bank Power To Freeze Accounts Of Financial Technology Companies Over Alleged Fraudulent Deals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Islam Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad