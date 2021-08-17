Hushpuppi: Police Panel Submits ‘Damning Report’ On Disgraced DCP, Abba Kyari

The Special Investigation Panel set up by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to probe the former Head, Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, has submitted its report.

The four-man panel headed by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, submitted its findings to the IG on Monday.

A source told SaharaReporters that the panel submitted ‘damning findings’ in its report, although the DCP continued to prove innocence in the face of the accusations.

The source had yet to reveal further details of the report.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to the suspected fraudster, Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, alias Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that include internet fraud and money laundering.

Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to the charges and, if convicted, risks a 20-year-jail term, three-year supervision upon completion of jail term, and monetary restitution to the tune of $500,000 or more.

US court documents outlined a dispute among members of the Hushpuppi conspiracy, which allegedly prompted him to arrange to have an individual identified as ‘co-conspirator’ Kelly Chibuzor Vincent, jailed in Nigeria by DCP Kyari.

According to the affidavit, “Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest.

“Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.”

Following the development, the police chief on August 1 recommended the suspension of Kyari to the Police Service Commission, with effect from July 31, and also set up the SIP to investigate the allegations against him.

He was subsequently replaced at the IRT by Tunji Disu, also a DCP.

During its sittings, SaharaReporters learnt that Kyari, who appeared before the panel several times claimed he was innocent in the $1.1million Internet fraud deal.

“Kyari has not admitted participating in the fraud yet. He admitted that he lived a large life and has a community of friends locally and abroad, but he is still insisting that monies did not pass between him and the fraudster. He was cross-examined till the evening hours. He would still be re-invited,” a top source had disclosed.

“His defence seems weak before the panel but they are careful not to be quick in nailing him in the matter because of the boomerang effects,” the source added.