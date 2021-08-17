Kano’s Top Official Celebrates Taliban’s Takeover In Afghanistan As ‘Win-Win’

Muaz Magaji, Chairman of the Kano State Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialisation Committee, has celebrated the victory of the Taliban terrorist group in Afghanistan, prayed for by Isa Pantami, the Minister of communications and Digital Economy.

Magaji, who was first sacked for celebrating the death of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, and later reappointed to his current position, described unfolding developments in Afghanistan as a win-win.

In a manner not dissimilar from Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who openly declared support for the terrorist group, Magaji said the Taliban taking over power in Afghanistan is a “win.”

Reacting to a story in the Daily News Hausa, announcing the Taliban government in Afghanistan, Magaji said, “It’s a WIN-WIN in Afghanistan today!”

Here is a screenshot of a Facebook post from a politician aspiring to be an APC gubernatorial candidate in 2023, celebrating Taliban take over in Afghanistan. Save this before he starts blaming youthful exuberance for supporting extremists as if he is less than 50 years old today pic.twitter.com/vg8sh5KA0a — Aliyu Dahiru Aliyu (@Aliyussufiy) August 16, 2021

Magaji becomes the second government official among members of the ruling All Progressive Congress party who will openly declare support and endorse a terrorist group.

See Also Islam FLASHBACK: How Nigeria’s Controversial Minister, Pantami, Prayed For Taliban, al-Qaeda’s Victory In Afghanistan

FLASHBACK: How Nigeriaâs Controversial Minister, @DrIsaPantami, Prayed For Taliban, al-Qaedaâs Victory In Afghanistan | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/ogSwGnN430 pic.twitter.com/9KBks7vCcI — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) August 17, 2021

Taliban fighters entered the city of Kabul on Sunday, hijacked power, forcing President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to flee the country.