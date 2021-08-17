Nigeria Shiites Leader, El-Zakzaky Finally Speaks After 5-Year Incarceration, Knocks Buhari Government

He made this disclosure during his first meeting with representatives of various chapters and forums of the religious sect in Abuja

by SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Aug 17, 2021

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria,  Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, on Tuesday, said those seeking to destroy the sect, after the 2015 Zaria massacre, have failed woefully as they ended up raising a bigger movement.

He made this disclosure during his first meeting with representatives of various chapters and forums of the religious sect in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

According to El-Zakzaky, the persecution targeted at the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), coupled with his six years of incarceration, increased the fortunes and visibility of the Muslim organisation globally.

El-Zakzaky said: “If the culprits launched the all-out attack with a view to crushing the Movement, they had not succeeded with anything other than raising the Movement to a level which was not before expected.

“We could say the 2015 Zaria massacre is really a trying period which affected the public.”

He extended appreciation to all domestic and foreign human rights organisations and humanitarian groups that were pressing for his unconditional release from detention as well as catering to the needs of his followers, who suffered various injuries and losses in the quest for his freedom.

El-Zakzaky condoled with the families that lost their loved ones during the 2015 military attack on the sect and in the quest for justice.

He prayed to God to reward them abundantly and make paradise their final abode.

Forces under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government killed three of El-Zakzaky's six sons. 

According to Amnesty International, more than 350 people are believed to have been unlawfully killed by the Nigerian military between 12 and 14 December 2015, following a confrontation between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and soldiers in Zaria, Kaduna state.

This sad event is today known as the Zaria Massacre. 

And according to a report by the United Kingdom-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), 34 defenceless Nigerians, including three sons of El-Zakzaky were murdered in cold blood on July 25 and 26, 2014. 

This was during the government of Goodluck Jonathan. 

More than 100 others were also injured, it added.

Those killed were identified as Mahmud of Al-Mustapha University, Beirut; Ahmad, a chemical engineering student at Shenyang University, China; and Hamid, an aeronautical engineering student at Xian University, China.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Causes And Cost Of Terror Attacks By Denja Yaqub
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
CRIME Top Nigerian Muslim Leader Kidnapped
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
International Buhari Seeks Better Terms For Nigerian Pilgrims In Talks With Saudi Officials
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights El-Zakzaky Being Detained In His Own Interest, DSS Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Human Rights French Court Overturns Controversial ‘Burkini Ban’
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Those Holding My Parents Unlawfully Will Be Held Responsible For Whatever Happens To Them By Mohammed Ibraheem Zakzaky
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigeria's South-East Towns Deserted, Businesses Shut Despite Suspension Of Sit-at-home Order By IPOB Leader, Kanu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigeria's Attorney-General, Malami Reacts To Suit By 36 State Attorneys Generals Over Unremitted Funds
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism Nigerian Journalist Group Preaches Lessons From Afghanistan Crisis, Says US, Others Won't Save Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International European Union Gives Conditions To Work With Taliban Regime In Afghanistan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Super Eagles To Play Egypt, Others In 2021 Africa Nations Tournament
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism Northern Nigeria Trends On Twitter As Users Fear Muslim North May Become Another Afghanistan
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Court Grants Nigeria's Central Bank Power To Freeze Accounts Of Financial Technology Companies Over Alleged Fraudulent Deals
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Police Investigation Panel Yet To Submit Report On Disgraced 'Supercop', Abba Kyari—Force Insists
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Scandal Terror-linked Buhari's Minister, Pantami Bribes Information Tech Agency Board Members With Foreign Trip To Support ICT—Killer Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Burial Details For Mohammed, Son Of Late Revolutionary Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi Announced
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Can 'I'm Sorry Bring Relief To Nigerians Bombed?' Northern Group Questions Amnesty For 'Repentant' Boko Haram Terrorists
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Legal Why Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho Won’t Return To Nigeria—Lawyer
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad